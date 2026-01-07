Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Global Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2029 and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Three-Dimensional (3D) Assets Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) for three-dimensional (3D) assets market has witnessed significant growth and shows no signs of slowing. This market size is anticipated to surge from $1.89 billion in 2024 to $2.47 billion in 2025, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. This trajectory is driven by the escalating demand for immersive gaming experiences, AI adoption in media, the burgeoning interest in virtual reality and metaverse applications, the need for interactive e-commerce product visualization, and enhanced efficiency in animation and visual effects production.

Forecasts suggest that the market will reach $7.21 billion by 2029, maintaining a robust CAGR of 30.7%. This proliferation is fueled by increased investment in digital twin technologies, rising demand for interactive learning tools, rapid content production requirements in gaming and entertainment, and the use of AI for design automation. Key trends propelling this growth include the evolution of AI-driven 3D modeling tools, procedural content generation innovations, AI integration with real-time rendering engines, advancements in text-to-3D asset generation, and innovations in photorealistic textures and animations.

The burgeoning demand for electronic commerce and online marketing is a pivotal growth driver, with the sector's emphasis on enhancing consumer engagement through 3D and augmented reality visualizations. For instance, in November 2023, the International Trade Administration reported the UK's e-commerce market ranking third globally, projecting revenue to hit $285.6 billion by 2025, accounting for 36.3% of total retail sales.

Companies in this field are honing in on developing open-source text-to-3D and image-to-3D foundation models. Notably, Tencent Holdings Ltd. launched five open-source 3D models based on Hunyuan3D-2.0 in March 2025, which allow rapid creation of high-quality 3D visuals. These models support fast prototyping and cost-efficient content production, seamlessly integrating into workflows for scalable asset creation in gaming and virtual environments.

Industry giants such as Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and Amazon Web Services Inc., among others, continue to steer the market. In particular, Autodesk Inc.'s acquisition of Wonder Dynamics in May 2024 exemplifies strategic moves to integrate AI solutions, enhancing the production of 3D content in media and entertainment. This acquisition aids Autodesk in reducing content creation barriers while accelerating production workflows.

Regionally, North America dominated the market landscape in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised as the fastest-growing region. Nonetheless, the sector faces challenges, notably from shifting trade relations and tariffs. The U.S. tech sector is particularly impacted, with increased costs and supply chain disruptions due to tariffs on critical components like semiconductors and networking equipment. In response, companies are turning to domestic chip fabrication and AI-driven automation to navigate these operational challenges.

The generative AI for 3D assets report offers a comprehensive insight, covering market statistics, trends, and competitor analysis, equipping stakeholders with actionable intelligence to thrive in this dynamic industry. As the market grows, the focus remains on accelerating digital content creation, enabling high-quality 3D asset production across various sectors including gaming, design, and simulation.

