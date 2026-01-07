Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Global Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Major Players - Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Meta, IBM, Salesforce - Long-term Forecast to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in chatbots market is projected to experience substantial growth, with its value climbing from $8.02 billion in 2024 to $10.83 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. By 2029, the market is expected to soar to $35.68 billion, sustaining a CAGR of 34.7% throughout the forecast period. Key factors driving this expansion include heightened demand for personalized user interactions, integration with cloud platforms, and applications in healthcare and banking.

Growth is further propelled by advancements in conversational AI design, developments in multimodal generative AI, and investments in AI ethics. The escalating demand for automation in customer service plays a pivotal role in market dynamics. Generative AI in chatbots offers efficient management of customer interactions, ensuring rapid and personalized responses, while reducing operational costs. For instance, over 98 million U.S. residents used banking chatbots in 2022, and this figure is expected to rise to approximately 110.9 million by 2026.

Leading companies are investing in API-driven integration to facilitate scalable enterprise deployment, providing flexibility and customization. OpenAI, for example, launched the ChatGPT API in March 2023, offering on-demand access to GPT models and ensuring consistent performance under high demand.

In a strategic move, ServiceNow acquired Moveworks for $2.85 billion in March 2025, aiming to integrate advanced AI assistants into its platform, enabling enterprises to transition from basic information retrieval to autonomous task execution.

Prominent players in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., IBM Corp., and Salesforce Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Countries covered in market analyses include the USA, China, India, Germany, Japan, and others.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing market dynamics, especially within the information technology sector, impacting hardware manufacturing and software deployment. The sector is responding by investing in domestic chip production and diversifying supplier bases, with a focus on AI-driven automation to sustain operational resilience.

The generative AI in chatbots market consists of revenues from services such as chatbot integration, AI training, and customer support automation. The market value is defined by the revenues generated from goods and services within specified geographies, excluding resale values within the supply chain.

This market research report presents comprehensive data and insights, offering a detailed analysis of current and future market scenarios. The information is crucial for businesses aiming to thrive in the evolving landscape of generative AI in chatbots.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Automatic Speech Recognition, Other Technologies

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Business Function: Sales and Marketing, Supply Chain and Operations, Finance and Accounting, Human Resource, IT Service Management

By Application: Customer Service, E-Commerce and Sales, Virtual Assistants, Information Retrieval, Social Media and Messaging Platforms

By Industries: BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Education

Subsegments:

By Natural Language Processing: Sentiment Analysis, Named Entity Recognition, Intent Detection, and more.

By Machine Learning and Deep Learning: Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, and more.

By Automatic Speech Recognition: Speaker Identification, Voice Command Recognition, Emotion Recognition, and more.

Companies Featured

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corp.

Meta Platforms Inc.

IBM Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

OpenAI LLC

LivePerson Inc.

Anthropic PBC

Yellow.ai

Dialpad Inc.

Intercom

Ada Support

Kore.ai

AI21 Labs

Avaamo Inc.

Master of Code Global

BotsCrew

Botsify Inc.

Lindy.ai

Writesonic Inc.

Replika

Chatfuel

Rasa

Botpress Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxoh8l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment