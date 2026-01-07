$5.94 Bn Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Analysis and Long-term Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The incident categorization artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing rapid growth, with its size projected to expand from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $2.12 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 29.7%. This surge is attributed to the increased adoption of AI in IT service management, the need for quicker incident resolution, and a growing demand for process automation. By 2029, the market size is anticipated to reach $5.94 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 29.4%, fueled by digital transformation initiatives and efforts to minimize IT downtime.

Cyber threats are a significant driver in this growth trajectory. The increasing digitization and cloud adoption have expanded attack surfaces, necessitating robust security measures. Incident categorization AI aids organizations by promptly classifying and prioritizing security incidents. For example, cybercrime reports in Australia rose from over 76,000 in 2022 to over 94,000 in 2023, exemplifying growing threats. As such threats escalate, demand for incident categorization AI solutions is expected to expand significantly.

Key trends anticipated in this market include the advancement of AI-powered incident prediction and automated ticket classification systems, alongside real-time analytics for incident prioritization. These innovations enhance the operational resilience and reliability of systems, minimizing unplanned outages and downtime. For instance, PagerDuty introduced new AI capabilities in October 2024 to fortify operational resilience against disruptions.

Cisco Systems' strategic acquisition of Splunk Inc. for approximately $28 billion in September 2023 exemplifies ongoing consolidation trends within the industry. This transaction aims to bolster Cisco's cybersecurity and data analytics capabilities through Splunk's robust security platform.

Prominent market players include IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, along with others. North America has been the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with key countries across these regions contributing to market dynamics.

The evolving international trade landscape, characterized by shifts in tariffs and trade relations, poses challenges for the IT sector. Increased tariffs on hardware components and software tools are leading companies to seek domestic production and diversify supplier bases. This adaptation is driving further investment in AI-driven automation to enhance operational resilience and efficiency.

Overall, the incident categorization AI market encompasses a range of components, including software and services for various organizational needs across sectors like BFSI, healthcare, IT, and government. The market is segmented by organization size, deployment mode, application, and end-user, offering comprehensive insights into industry trends and future opportunities.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

By Application: IT Operations; Security Operations; Customer Support; Risk Management; Other Applications

By End-User: BFSI; Healthcare; IT and Telecom; Government; Retail; Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Machine Learning Algorithms; NLP Models; Predictive Analytics Tools; Workflow Automation Platforms; Data Integration Solutions; Incident Detection Systems; Cloud-Based Categorization Software

By Services: Implementation; Consulting; Training and Support; Managed; System Integration; Maintenance and Upgradation; Data Analysis and Reporting

Companies Featured

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

ServiceNow Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Datadog Inc.

Elastic NV

Rapid7 Inc.

Ivanti Inc.

Freshworks Inc.

Qualys Inc.

PagerDuty Inc.

Sumo Logic Inc.

LogicMonitor Inc.

SolarWinds Worldwide LLC

Moogsoft Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Resolve Systems LLC

BigPanda Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9z2nox

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment