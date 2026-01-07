Market Regime Detection Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market analysis and Long-term Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Regime Detection Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global market regime detection artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $1.49 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for adaptive investment strategies, predictive analytics in asset management, and a focus on early detection of market shifts. As the market continues its upward trajectory, it is set to reach $4.28 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 23.4%. Driving factors include adoption of AI-powered tools for portfolio optimization, automated identification of market regimes, and enhanced cloud-based analytics. Significant sector trends include advancements in AI-driven predictive modeling and machine learning for regime detection.

Real-time analytics is a key growth driver, enabling market participants to respond rapidly to market conditions. For example, in 2023, 59% of financial sector supervisory authorities embraced SupTech applications, highlighting the increasing reliance on AI for supervision. Key industry players are leveraging advanced AI models, such as Hidden Markov Models (HMMs), to maintain a competitive edge. LSEG, a UK-based financial services company, launched an AI-driven framework utilizing HMMs, Gaussian Mixture Models (GMMs), and k-means clustering in early 2023. This framework offers dynamic regime classification and adaptive investment strategies.

Highlighting strategic partnerships, in September 2024, Barchart Inc., a US-based market data provider, collaborated with SIGMA Financial AI to integrate advanced AI-driven analytics into its products, enhancing market intelligence for traders and financial institutions globally.

The market regime detection AI landscape features major companies like IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BlackRock Inc., and S&P Global Inc., among others. Geographically, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Economically, the sector is affected by global trade policy shifts, particularly the US tariffs increase in spring 2025, which have heightened market volatility and influenced investment strategies.

The market regime detection AI market research report offers a comprehensive analysis, including global market statistics, trends, opportunities, and competitive insights. It encompasses revenues from data integration, model development, consulting services, and AI-based trading platforms. The report details regional shares and strategic recommendations for entities navigating the evolving international environment.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By Application: Algorithmic Trading; Portfolio Management; Risk Management; Market Surveillance; Other Applications

By End-User: BFSI; Hedge Funds; Asset Management Firms; Trading Firms; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Predictive Analytics Software; Machine Learning Platforms; Data Management Tools; Model Development and Training Software; Visualization and Reporting Tools

By Hardware: Servers; Storage Devices; Networking Equipment; Processors and Accelerators

By Services: Consulting Services; Integration and Implementation Services; Support and Maintenance Services; Managed Services; Training and Education Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

BlackRock Inc.

S&P Global Inc.

Refinitiv Limited

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Man Group plc

Two Sigma Investments LP

DataRobot Inc.

Kx Systems Inc.

H2O.ai Inc.

Ayasdi AI LLC

Axioma Inc.

Quantitative Brokers LLC

GenieAI Ltd.

Savanti Investments Ltd.

QuantConnect LLC

SigTech Ltd.

SIGMA Financial AI Inc.

Syntium Algo Ltd.

