Music Similarity Search Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Analysis and Long-term Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The music similarity search artificial intelligence (AI) market has seen significant growth, projected to expand from $0.9 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8%. This surge is driven by increased adoption of music streaming platforms, the demand for personalized music recommendations, the expansion of digital content libraries, and a growing need for effective copyright management.

Into the future, the market is expected to grow even further, reaching approximately $3.04 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 27.5%. Contributing factors to this growth include the focused development of AI-driven music analytics, heightened demand for automated playlist generation, and increasing investments in music technology startups, coupled with advances in deep learning and neural networks. Notable developments in this period include innovations in audio fingerprinting, the development of cloud-based music analysis platforms, and real-time music processing technologies.

The proliferation of smartphones is anticipated to significantly influence market expansion. With smartphones becoming integral to daily life, their role in accessing and utilizing music similarity search AI is increasingly pivotal. A report by Uswitch Limited highlights that in 2022, there were 71.8 million active mobile connections in the UK alone, with smartphone ownership projected to reach 95% by 2025. This binds smartphone growth to the expansion of the music similarity search AI market.

Corporate interest in advancing music similarity search AI tools is evident, with companies like WAVS leading the forefront. In September 2025, WAVS introduced the AI Sample Finder, a tool designed to identify audio samples with similar characteristics, expanding the creative palate for music creators. Similarly, in April 2025, Epidemic Sound acquired Song Sleuth to bolster its capabilities in AI-driven music tracking and rights management, launching the Aentidote service for accurate detection of remixes and live recordings across digital platforms.

Key players in the market include Spotify AB, Universal Music Group, Deezer, and many others. North America held the largest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Countries such as the USA, UK, China, and India are notable contributors.

Global trade and tariff shifts notably impact this sector. Recent U.S. tariff implementations have driven up production costs for media companies, altering strategies towards domestic sourcing and AI-driven content solutions to mitigate costs. This dynamic environment underscores the importance of flexible strategy and innovation in music and media sectors.

The music similarity search AI market report delivers comprehensive analysis and insights, encompassing market size, trends, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities, essential for stakeholders in navigating the evolving market dynamics. With the integration of AI technologies into music and media strategies, the possibilities for innovation and growth continue to expand, offering rich opportunities for market participants.

