Biotechnology Instruments Market Projected to Reach US$ 141.70 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biotechnology instruments market size stood at USD 92.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 141.70 billion by 2035 with a 4.4% CAGR from 2026–2035.

The biotechnology instruments market has decisively transitioned from experimental research to industrial-scale production in 2025, driven by a radical improvement in genomic economics. The commercial validation of the USD 100 genome by Ultima Genomics, coupled with Illumina’s capacity to sequence 128 genomes per run, has fundamentally lowered the barrier to entry for population-scale studies. This technological leap fueled a robust financial environment where Thermo Fisher Scientific generated USD 42.88 billion in 2024 revenue, validating the sector’s immense economic weight.

Strategic consolidation characterizes the competitive landscape, as market leaders prioritize integrated workflows over standalone tools. Bruker’s USD 966 million acquisition of ELITechGroup exemplifies the race to secure high-margin diagnostic assets. Simultaneously, North America remains the primary demand engine, underpinned by massive infrastructure commitments like Eli Lilly’s USD 4.5 billion manufacturing campus.

For stakeholders, value is increasingly derived from recurring revenue streams rather than initial hardware placement. With 10x Genomics reporting USD 493.4 million in consumables and Oxford Nanopore achieving Q26 (99.75%) accuracy, the market trajectory points toward high-fidelity, automated ecosystems. The biotechnology instruments market now offers a lucrative convergence of manufacturing resilience, clinical precision, and sustained long-term profitability.

Key Findings Shaping the Market

By product type, analytical instruments reign supreme in the product lineup, capturing a robust 65.3% revenue slice.

By end use, Pharmaceutical and biotech firms fuel the engine, driving over 55% of the overall revenue tide.

North America commands the biotechnology instruments arena, clinching the top revenue spot at 44.75%.

Asia Pacific surges ahead with the swiftest CAGR of 5.52%, poised for explosive growth in the forecast horizon.

By Product, Analytical Instruments Securing 65.3% Revenue By Unlocking The Proteomics Frontier

The analytical instruments segment commands a dominant 65.3% of global biotechnology instruments market revenue, evolving far beyond traditional quality control into the cutting-edge domain of proteomics and metabolomics. In 2025, the focus has decisively shifted from genomic sequencing to studying proteins—the true functional engines of cellular machinery. This transformation unleashes massive investments in high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS) systems tailored for spatial biology, allowing researchers to pinpoint protein interactions within precise tissue locations. No longer content with gene identification, labs demand tools that reveal dynamic micro-environments, especially in solid tumors, propelling the spatial omics sub-segment into hyper-growth. Pharmaceutical innovators pour capital into these platforms to decode complex disease landscapes, accelerating drug discovery pipelines.

Reinforcing this supremacy, Process Analytical Technology (PAT) drives widespread adoption of inline monitoring. Manufacturers in the biotechnology instruments market relocate analytical devices from back-end labs to production lines, enabling "Real-Time Release Testing" that slashes weeks off approvals. Demand spikes for durable Raman and FTIR spectroscopic probes, feeding live data into digital twin simulations for predictive control. This shift from batch retrospection to proactive analysis positions analytical instruments as the indispensable, high-investment cornerstone of biotech operations, ensuring sustained market leadership.

By End Use, Pharmaceutical Sector Capturing 55% Share Through The Biosimilars and Diagnostics Surge

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contribute over 39% revenue to global biotechnology instruments market, powering growth via biosimilars proliferation and companion diagnostics momentum. The 2025 patent cliff erodes exclusivity on blockbuster biologics, igniting a competitive rush for biosimilars. Unlike simple generics, these complex molecules demand exhaustive comparative analytics—liquid chromatography, mass specs, and structural tools—to satisfy regulators on physicochemical parity. This rigorous, high-volume testing creates unbreakable demand for instrument fleets, rendering the sector recession-resistant.

Compounding this, the "Rx-Dx" co-development paradigm redefines pharma strategies. Companies now craft drugs alongside precision diagnostics, targeting responsive patient subsets, especially in oncology. This demands upfront investments in biomarker validation platforms during trials, de-risking costly pipelines. Pharma giants evolve into diagnostic powerhouses, procuring advanced imaging and sequencing gear to stratify populations early. Balancing scalable biosimilars for steady cash flow with innovative precision meds for breakthroughs, this end-use segment solidifies as the market's revenue juggernaut, blending volume stability with high-margin growth

Ultra-High Throughput Innovation Drives Biotechnology Instruments Market Demand

The biotechnology instruments market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, powered by the relentless pursuit of faster and higher-capacity sequencing technologies. Ultima Genomics has taken the lead with its UG 100 platform, delivering an extraordinary 6–8 billion reads per wafer in its 2024 configurations. This leap in throughput is more than incremental—it dramatically accelerates discovery timelines across numerous scientific disciplines. Reinforcing its industrial scalability, the UG 100 achieved up to 4.8 Terabases (Tb) in dual-wafer sequencing runs, while completing shorter-read applications in under 12 hours. These trailblazing metrics dismantle traditional throughput bottlenecks, enabling researchers to operate with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Illumina, a longstanding market leader, continues to raise the performance bar with its NovaSeq X Plus system, capable of sequencing over 128 genomes per run in 2024 updates. This capability underscores the industry’s shift toward high-volume, factory-scale genomics now demanded by leading research institutions worldwide. Continuous breakthroughs in data capacity and sequencing speed are setting a new gold standard, reshaping operational strategies across large-scale laboratories.

Precision Benchmarks Elevate Market Standards

Beyond sheer velocity, precision now defines competitiveness in the biotechnology instruments market. Oxford Nanopore has achieved a raw read accuracy of Q26 (99.75%) at 400 bps, as confirmed in its May 2024 update—a milestone for complex genomic research requiring superior reliability. Its direct RNA sequencing accuracy of 98.8% further strengthens its role in clinical applications, reducing the need for costly validation steps. These accuracy benchmarks ensure that long-read sequencing remains highly competitive against established short-read platforms, offering deeper genomic insight.

PacBio has likewise advanced its precision and cost optimization. Its Revio system supported the sequencing of 10,000 whole human genomes in a 2024 University of Tartu project—demonstrating scalability and data fidelity essential for population-level studies. Accuracy and reproducibility have thus become the foundation for transforming advanced research into tangible clinical and diagnostic breakthroughs.

Strategic Capital Influx Powers Market Expansion

Strategic Capital Influx Powers Market Expansion

Robust financial activity continues to define the biotechnology instruments market, signaling strong investor confidence and ongoing consolidation. In 2024, Bruker acquired ELitetechGroup for USD 966 million and NanoString Technologies’ assets for USD 392.6 million, reinforcing its technology portfolio. Likewise, Repligen’s USD 74.8 million acquisition of Tantti Laboratory showcases its intent to broaden market reach.

Investment momentum extends beyond M&A. Revvity’s authorization of a USD 1 billion share repurchase program for 2025 and the biopharma sector’s USD 9.2 billion in Q2 2024 deals reflect optimism in future earnings. The broader biotechnology instruments ecosystem secured USD 16.6 billion across 411 funding rounds in H1 2024—an influx fueling innovation and competitive expansion strategies globally.

Infrastructure Investments Fortify Supply Chain

Major infrastructure expansions further validate the biotechnology instruments market’s growth trajectory. Eli Lilly’s USD 4.5 billion research and manufacturing campus in Lebanon, Indiana, and Novo Nordisk’s USD 4.1 billion facility upgrade in Clayton, North Carolina, exemplify large-scale capacity commitments, collectively adding significant production space and employment opportunities.

In parallel, Agilent’s USD 725 million Frederick facility dedicated to therapeutic nucleic acids, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s USD 154 million expansion in Greenville, and Sartorius’s two new GMP manufacturing sites launching in Massachusetts in 2025 reinforce the strengthening supply chain foundations underpinning biotechnology instrument production.

Major Players Record Massive Revenues in the Biotechnology Instruments Market

Financial results from leading players underline the sector’s strength. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported USD 42.88 billion in 2024 revenue, while Danaher Corporation followed with USD 23.9 billion, each leveraging diverse portfolios spanning life sciences, diagnostics, and biotechnology. Danaher’s Diagnostics segment alone generated USD 2.31 billion in Q2 2025, with Biotechnology and Life Sciences adding USD 1.85 billion and USD 1.78 billion respectively.

Revvity delivered USD 2.755 billion in 2024 revenue, Sartorius recorded EUR 3.381 billion, and Qiagen reported USD 1.978 billion—collectively affirming the market’s multibillion-dollar global scale and growth resilience across market tiers.

Specialized Segment Performance Fuels Growth

Specialized market segments continue to demonstrate robust expansion across the global biotechnology instruments market. Repligen’s USD 634 million and 10x Genomics’ USD 610.8 million in 2024 revenue underscore surging demand for advanced bioprocessing and single-cell analysis solutions. Standard BioTools contributed USD 174.4 million, further reflecting the rising demand for multiplexed analytical technologies.

Segmental strength is equally evident in Sartorius’s Bioprocess Solutions division (EUR 2.69 billion in 2024) and Revvity’s Diagnostics (USD 1.5 billion) and Life Sciences (USD 1.25 billion) divisions. Qiagen’s Q4 2024 net sales of USD 521 million reinforce the wide adoption of precision biotech tools supporting next-generation research workflows.

Future Outlook and Pricing Trends Shape Market Direction

The market’s future trajectory hinges on sustained affordability and advanced accessibility. Ultima Genomics priced its UG 100 instrument at roughly USD 1.5 million, with wafer and reagent bundles costing USD 2,000—delivering sequencing economics of USD 100 per genome and USD 1 per Gigabase. Element Biosciences’ AVITI platform, priced at USD 200 per genome, highlights a competitive trend toward democratized genomics.

These cost efficiencies already enable ambitious genomic initiatives such as PacBio’s 10,000-genome project in Estonia. Looking ahead, companies project continued growth: Qiagen forecasts USD 2.0 billion in 2025 sales with an adjusted EPS above USD 2.28, while Revvity’s Q1 2025 revenue of USD 665 million signals renewed momentum. With performance accelerating and costs declining, the biotechnology instruments market stands on the cusp of exponential global expansion and deeper integration into clinical and commercial ecosystems.

Biotechnology Instruments Market Major Players:

AngioDynamics

Alcon

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Illumina

Danaher

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

Waters Corporation

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product

Analytical Instruments Polymerase Chain Reaction Spectroscopy Microscopy Chromatography Flow Cytometry Sequencing Microarray Others

Cell Culture Instruments Culture Systems Incubators Cryostorage Equipment Biosafety Equipment Pipetting Instruments

Cell Separation Instruments Centrifuge Filtration Systems Magnetic-activated Cell Separator Systems

Immunoassay Instruments

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Others

By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

