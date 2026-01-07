Trident IoT's Elcap™ Named "IoT Development Tool of the Year" in 10th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident IoT, a different kind of semiconductor company, today announced that its Elcap™ solution has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Development Tool of the Year" award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

Elcap™ is Trident IoT's command-line-based development tool that provides developers with an intuitive, unified interface for creating, building, and flashing Trident SoC-based projects. Its modular, plugin-based architecture adapts to how developers work, while its cross-platform design eliminates time spent on toolchain setup and environment configuration.

With a patented remote command line interface, Elcap™ enables real-time debugging and diagnostics on deployed devices anywhere in the world. Its intelligent version control system captures complete build environments in Docker containers, allowing developers to modify code months or years later by automatically recreating the exact tool versions and dependencies used originally. Elcap™ also provides complete hardware abstraction layers and application frameworks out of the box for zero-glue development.

"IoT development shouldn't require heroic efforts just to achieve basic functionality, the best tools disappear into the background" said Michael Lamb, co-founder and CEO of Trident IoT. "Born from shipping hundreds of IoT products and experiencing the frustrations firsthand, we built the tools we wished existed. We're grateful to IoT Breakthrough for this amazing award."

“Elcap™ represents a fundamental transformation in embedded development, reimagining what's possible when tools serve developers instead of constraining them. Traditional IoT development is a challenge, with developers having to juggle fragmented toolchains, version conflicts, and mountains of glue code just to get basic functionality working,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. “Trident IoT eliminates these pain points by architecting a complete ecosystem that transforms the entire development lifecycle. Elcap™ is a developer-first revolution. Congratulations to Trident on winning ‘IoT Development Tool of the Year!’”

About Trident IoT

Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company, founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of combined industry experience. Focused on IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services, Trident IoT is committed to simplifying the product development journey. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT’s mission is to enable customers to achieve faster revenue growth with simply better products. Visit us at www.tridentiot.com to learn more.

About IoT Breakthrough