$5.69 Bn New Product Forecasting Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Analysis and Long-term Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The new product forecasting artificial intelligence (AI) market size has grown exponentially in recent years and is set to continue this trend in the coming years. It is projected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $2.09 billion in 2025, and further to $5.69 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. Key drivers include the widespread adoption of smart devices, an increase in IoT-based sensors, and growing interest in context-aware systems.

The industry is experiencing growth predominantly in areas utilizing AI for cloud-based ambient systems, smart city projects, and AI-powered location services. Innovations in AI, such as real-time demand sensing and machine learning-based forecasting models, are at the forefront, offering enhanced capabilities in predicting market demand and consumer behavior. For instance, in January 2025, Belle AI introduced an advanced platform featuring automatic trend adjustments and scenario modeling, significantly refining forecast accuracy for new product launches.

Digital transformation is pivotal in amplifying the AI market's growth. This transformation fuels the need for data-driven decision-making, enabling better accuracy in demand prediction and optimizing product launch efficiency. Investments in infrastructure, like the $535 million boost for the UK's digital infrastructure program, indicate a solid path towards further integration of AI in business processes.

Prominent companies in the field, including Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle, are capitalizing on this growth by advancing AI technologies and enhancing product offerings. Specifically, Evaluate Ltd.'s acquisition of J+D Forecasting Ltd. serves to reinforce its capabilities in the healthcare sector, showcasing industry consolidation and a focus on expanding AI-driven forecasting solutions.

Regionally, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area. Key economies like China, India, and the USA are significant contributors to the market's expansion. However, global trade relations and tariffs, such as those implemented by the U.S. in 2025, pose challenges. These tariffs have elevated production costs, impacting components critical for the IT sector, including semiconductors and circuit boards. To counteract these effects, tech firms are investing in domestic manufacturing and AI-driven automation technologies.

This market research highlights the new product forecasting AI landscape, detailing market sizes, trends, opportunities, and challenges. It underscores the importance of AI in streamlining market analysis, enhancing forecasting accuracy, and driving innovation across industries, crucial for navigating the continuously evolving global market environment.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-User: Retailers, Manufacturers, Distributors, E-Commerce

Subsegments:

By Software: Cloud-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions

By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment

By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services

