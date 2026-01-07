Mobility as a Service Global Market Report 2025: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies and Long-term Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobility as a Service Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report on the global mobility as a service market offers a comprehensive analysis spanning from the historic period of 2019-2024 to the forecast period of 2024-2029 and projecting to 2034. It evaluates market dynamics across regions and major economies.

The global market achieved a valuation of approximately $205.7 billion in 2024, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% since 2019. The trajectory is set to accelerate, expected to reach $403.68 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.44%. Growth is forecasted to continue, reaching $774.58 billion in 2034 with a CAGR of 13.92%.

The historic growth period was fueled by high smartphone penetration, increased fuel prices, traffic congestion, and smart city initiatives. Market growth faced constraints due to safety concerns and regulatory challenges.

Forecasted growth will be influenced by government regulations, rising on-demand transportation, acceptance of shared mobility, and expansion in tourism and travel. Barriers may include high infrastructure costs, limited rural adoption, and effects of trade wars.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, comprising 34.13% or $70.21 billion of the total market. The region alongside Western Europe will spearhead future growth at CAGRs of 18.12% and 14.31% respectively, followed by North America and Africa growing at CAGRs of 11.55% and 10.05% respectively.

The market is fairly fragmented with significant contributors like Uber Technologies, Inc. capturing 10.98% market share, followed by DiDi Global Inc., Lyft Inc., and others. Together, the top ten participants accounted for 21.94% in 2024.

The market is segmented by service type: ride hailing (38.11% share in 2024), car sharing, micromobility, bus sharing, and train services. The micromobility sector is poised for the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 16.91% from 2024 to 2029.

The solution type segmentation includes technology platforms, payment engines, and more. Technology platforms led with a 24.76% share in 2024, while payment engines anticipate the fastest growth at a CAGR of 17.69% from 2024 to 2029.

By application, the market divides into IOS, Android, and others. The Android segment dominated with a 67.33% share in 2024 and is set for rapid expansion at a CAGR of 15.66% from 2024 to 2029.

End-use segmentation encompasses personal, business, and others, with the personal segment taking a 64.58% share in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.76% through 2029.

Top opportunities in service type arise in ride hailing, projected to gain $82.57 billion by 2029. Solution type opportunities peak in technology platforms gaining $56.61 billion. Android reigns in application opportunities with a forecasted gain of $148.18 billion, while personal use dominates end-use opportunities with a $143.35 billion increase by 2029.

Strategies shaping the market include broadening service access, next-gen rail investments, autonomous transport innovations, digital integration for seamless mobility, sustainable practices, AI-driven personalization, and contactless system implementation. Companies should emphasize these strategies to capture market potential, alongside expansion in emerging markets and Android prevalence.

