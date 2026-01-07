Crop Insurance Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 68.28 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 8.19% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Crop Insurance Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.19% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 36.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 68.28 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Insights of the Report Include:

Market Growth Drivers : Explore how shifting climate patterns, government initiatives, and increasing demand for agricultural risk management solutions are propelling market expansion.

: Explore how shifting climate patterns, government initiatives, and increasing demand for agricultural risk management solutions are propelling market expansion. Competitive Landscape : Detailed analysis of key players, including market shares, strategic partnerships, and innovations that are shaping the future of crop insurance.

: Detailed analysis of key players, including market shares, strategic partnerships, and innovations that are shaping the future of crop insurance. Emerging Opportunities : Discover new revenue streams in underserved regions and innovative products designed to address the changing needs of farmers and agricultural businesses worldwide.

: Discover new revenue streams in underserved regions and innovative products designed to address the changing needs of farmers and agricultural businesses worldwide. Regulatory Insights: Stay ahead of the curve with updates on policy changes and regulatory frameworks affecting crop insurance at both national and international levels.

Why This Report Matters for Industry leaders:

The Crop Insurance Market report is a vital tool for stakeholders looking to capitalize on the growing demand for financial protection in agriculture. Whether you're a provider looking to refine your offerings or an investor seeking profitable ventures, this report provides a roadmap for success in a highly competitive market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Global Crop Insurance Market Size"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Sompo International Holdings Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and Great American Insurance Company. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Coverage, By Distribution Channel, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Global Crop Insurance Market Overview

Growing Climate Uncertainty and Natural Disasters: Erratic weather patterns, influenced by climate change, are progressively affecting crop production, becoming crop insurance essential for farmers. The increase in extreme weather phenomena, including droughts, floods, and storms, is compelling agricultural enterprises to pursue risk mitigation strategies. This transition is substantially increasing demand in the Crop Insurance Market, as insurers customize solutions to address the changing requirements of contemporary agriculture.

Government Support and Subsidies: Government-supported crop insurance initiatives and financial subsidies are crucial in enhancing the Crop Insurance Market. These programs not only incentivize farmers to select insurance plans but also establish a safety net for the agricultural sector, promoting market expansion. The growing engagement of regulatory agencies in advocating for inexpensive insurance options guarantees the sustained adoption of crop insurance in diverse areas.

Technological Advancements in Insurance Solutions: The use of sophisticated technology, including artificial intelligence, satellite photography, and big data analytics, is transforming the Crop Insurance Market. These advancements provide enhanced risk assessment, efficient claims processing, and superior coverage plans, rendering crop insurance more appealing to farmers and agribusinesses. As technology diminishes administrative burdens, insurers may provide more competitive premiums, hence propelling market expansion.

High Premium Costs for Farmers: Despite government support, crop insurance premiums can be prohibitively expensive for small-scale and marginal farmers, restricting market penetration. In areas with limited subsidies or weaker economic conditions, farmers may be reluctant to invest in insurance, so affecting the expansion of the Crop Insurance Market. Insurers must develop cost-effective methods to mitigate this constraint and enhance adoption rates.

Limited Awareness Among Farmers: A major obstacle to the expansion of the Crop Insurance Market is the insufficient awareness among farmers, particularly in developing economies. A multitude of farmers are uninformed about the advantages or are misled regarding the intricacies of crop insurance, leading to diminished adoption rates. This disparity is a challenge for insurers to inform the agriculture sector and enhance the accessibility of crop insurance products.

Complex Claim Processes and Delays: Complex claim submission procedures and delays in disbursements can exasperate policyholders, resulting in discontent and reluctance to renew policies. The bureaucratic obstacles and protracted wait times for claim resolution adversely affect the credibility of the Crop Insurance Market. Streamlining these processes and facilitating expedited settlements are essential measures for enhancing market growth and overall client satisfaction.

Geographical Dominance

North America, especially the United States, leads the Crop Insurance Market owing to robust government backing, established insurance systems, and sophisticated agricultural methodologies. This supremacy fosters innovation, establishing worldwide trends in policy formulation and risk management strategies. Emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region are swiftly embracing crop insurance, facilitating market growth. The rising penetration in these regions is essential for continued worldwide market growth.

Key Players

The “Global Crop Insurance Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited, Sompo International Holdings Ltd, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, and Great American Insurance Company.

Crop Insurance Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Crop Insurance Market into Type, Coverage, Distribution Channel and Geography.

Crop Insurance Market, by Type
Crop Yield Insurance
Crop Revenue Insurance





Crop Insurance Market, by Coverage



Multi-peril Crop Insurance [MPCI]
Crop-hail Insurance





Crop Insurance Market, by Distribution Channel



Banks
Insurance Companies
Brokers/Agents



Crop Insurance Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



