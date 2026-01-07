Elis: Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract as of 31 December 2025

Half-yearly report relative to the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered between Elis and Oddo BHF (Group Natixis), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:

131,550 shares

€2,809,554

In the 2nd half of 2025, the following resources were traded:

On buy side, 1,605,147 shares for €38,909,016 (3,720 executions)

On sell side, 1,522,364 shares for €36,977,694 (3,733 executions)

As a reminder:

1) The following resources appeared on the first half year statement on June 30th, 2025 on the liquidity account:

48,767 shares

€4,740,871





2) In the 1st half of 2025, the following resources were traded:





On buy side, 1,508,913 shares for €32,258,758 (6,124 executions)

On sell side, 1,644,536 shares for €35,467,806 (5,913 executions)





3) The following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity with Oddo BHF (Group Natixis) started on January 2nd, 2024:





63,192 shares

€3,700,000



Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 – charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment