Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes, backlog in number of new aircraft, and net sales guidance

Dassault Aviation

(consolidated figures as of December 31, 2025)

Deliveries, order intakes, backlog

in number of new aircraft, and net sales guidance

(unaudited figures)



AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2025

26 Rafale (15 Export, 11 France) were delivered, while 25 had been guided, versus

21 Rafale (14 France, 7 Export) delivered in 2024.

37 Falcon were delivered, while 40 had been guided, versus 31 Falcon delivered in 2024.

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2025

26 Export Rafale were ordered versus 30 Export Rafale in 2024.

31 Falcon were ordered versus 26 Falcon in 2024.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31, 2025, the backlog includes:

220 Rafale (175 Export, 45 France) versus 220 Rafale (164 Export, 56 France) as of December 31, 2024,

73 Falcon versus 79 Falcon as of December 31, 2024.

NET SALES 2025

Dassault Aviation raises its 2025 net sales guidance to over 7 billion euros.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation will publish its full annual results on March 4, 2026, including the net sales amount in euros (as well as the amounts in euros for order intakes and backlog).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported €6.2 billion in revenue and employs 14,600 people.

dassault-aviation.com

