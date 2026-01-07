Fnac Darty: December 2025 - Half-yearly report on liquidity contract

Ivry-sur Seine – France, January 7, 2026

HALF YEARLY REPORT ON FNAC DARTY LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty to BNP Paribas signed on 1st February 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

39,484 shares

€745,697

During the second half of 2025, a total of:

253,841 shares bought, for €7,526,996 (1,667 transactions)

261,086 shares sold, for a total of €7,741,440 (1,466 transactions)



Please note that:

1. At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet at June 30, 2025, the following resources were included in the liquidity contract:





50,166 shares





€420,755 (withdrawal of 3.3 million euros on June 25, 2025)

2. During the first half of 2025, a total of:





287,888 shares bought, for €8,369,072 (1,916 transactions)





335,778 shares sold, for a total of € 9,963,241 (2,173 transactions)

3. On 31/01/2024, the day before the start of the interventions, the following resources were available on the liquidity account:





144,654 Fnac Darty shares





€660,825

