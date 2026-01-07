BUREAU VERITAS - Report on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie, France – January 07, 2026

Half-year report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Bureau Veritas to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at the date of December 31, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

0 Bureau Veritas share

10,905,867 euros in cash

In the second half-year of 2025, the following transactions took place:

Shares purchased: 3,031,487 shares (8,026 transactions) for a total of 82,209,497.39 euros

Shares sold: 3,046,487 shares (10,887 transactions) for a total of 82,605,150.06 euros

It should be noted that:





At the last half-year report date, on June 30, 2025, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

15,000 Bureau Veritas shares

10,510,215 euros in cash

In the period from January 7, 2025 (date of implementation of the liquidity contract between Bureau Veritas and Rothschild Martin Maurel) to June 30, 2025, the following transactions took place:

Shares purchased: 3,880,181 shares (6,726 transactions) for a total of 111,320,894 euros

Shares sold: 4,001,491 shares (13,631 transactions) for a total of 114,949,282 euros

On July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF Decision 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

95,649 Bureau Veritas shares

7,009,256 euros in cash

As a reminder, on December 31, 2024 post-market, Bureau Veritas terminated the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Paribas Exane. The termination of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane was the result of Bureau Veritas' desire to rotate the investment services provider responsible for maintaining the liquidity of its shares and managing its liquidity contract.

A new contract has been signed and implemented since January 7, 2025 with Rothschild Martin Maurel.

Attachment