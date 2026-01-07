FMC Canada Launches Avireo™ Herbicide plus Six Additional Innovations to Support Western Canadian Farmers

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMC Canada is introducing seven new crop protection solutions in 2026 as part of its most significant portfolio refresh to date. The new solutions include five powerful herbicides, an advanced-formulation fungicide seed treatment and a next-generation inoculant for soybeans.

Leading the launch is Avireo™ herbicide, a pre-seed/pre-emergent herbicide that combines Group 27 and Group 14 actives. It’s the first product of its kind in Western Canada, delivering fast, reliable burnoff and sets a new benchmark for broad-spectrum control of tough annual broadleaf weeds, including Group 2, 4 and 9 herbicide-resistant kochia, Group 2 and 4 herbicide-resistant cleavers, volunteer canola and more.

Also launching in 2026 are:

“The launch of these seven new solutions underscores FMC Canada’s commitment to supporting Western Canadian growers with innovative crop protection products that meet their evolving challenges head-on,” says Daniel Packer, marketing director at FMC Canada. “These products reflect years of field testing and grower input across the Prairies. From new actives and advanced formulations to biological solutions, everything we are introducing in 2026 is rooted in local research and designed to deliver real value in the Canadian fields today and into the future.”

To learn more about FMC Canada’s 2026 portfolio and how these new solutions can fit into your operation, visit ag.fmc.com/ca/en, connect with your local retailer or FMC representative to explore product availability and recommendations tailored to your region.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber, and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers, and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment.

FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide, and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations, and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit ag.fmc.com/ca/en to learn more and follow us @FMCAgCanada on Facebook®, Twitter® and Instagram®.

