Comprehensive Healthcare Welcomes Community Behavioral Health Veteran as Chief Medical Officer

YAKIMA, Wash., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare, the leading community behavioral health provider in Central and Southwest Washington, is proud to welcome Mark Bradshaw, M.D., as its new chief medical officer (CMO). In this role, Dr. Bradshaw will oversee Comprehensive Healthcare’s continuum of clinical programs and services and a growing team of dedicated professionals working to expand access to high-quality, integrated care.

“Comprehensive Healthcare is at a pivotal moment in its growth. We’re introducing new programs, expanding our facilities and making meaningful progress toward realizing the full promise of an innovative approach to care that's responsive to local needs, and we’re excited to have Dr. Bradshaw at the helm,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “Dr. Bradshaw brings the expertise and passion we need to guide this next chapter, keeping our focus on the people and communities we’re here to serve.”

A key priority for Dr. Bradshaw will be advancing implementation of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) model as part of Washington’s first CCBHC Pre-Certification Cohort. He will partner with clinical and operational teams to strengthen care coordination, enhance access to services and refine systems that support whole-person health.

In addition, Dr. Bradshaw will focus on expanding the organization’s continuum of mental health and substance use services, building on the success of recent initiatives that streamline care and improve client engagement, such as the opening of the Wellness Now Clinic in Yakima and the introduction of same-day substance use disorder (SUD) assessments.

“Comprehensive Healthcare immediately stood out to me for its commitment to the community and the wide range of services it offers,” said Dr. Bradshaw. “It’s clear that the team at Comprehensive Healthcare approaches their work with genuine care and energy. I’m honored to join an organization so deeply invested in improving the lives of those it serves.”

Dr. Bradshaw joins Comprehensive Healthcare after serving as the chief medical officer at Elevance Health and Georgia Collaborative ASO, a community behavioral health provider that delivers care to underserved individuals through grant-funded programs. His decades-long career also includes serving as CMO for a Coordinated Care Organization in Southern Oregon, in addition to leadership and psychiatric positions across a range of mental health agencies.

Throughout his career, Dr. Bradshaw has been recognized for his excellent clinical service and has shared his expertise with the next generation of providers through teaching. He has taught as an adjunct faculty member at Wright State University and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and has served on numerous healthcare boards and advisory committees. Dr. Bradshaw earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare, visit https://comphc.org/.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

kate@firmani.com