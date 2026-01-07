Assembly Software Appoints Jonah Paransky as Chief Executive Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software, a leading legal technology company for plaintiff law firms, today announced the appointment of Jonah Paransky as Chief Executive Officer. Paransky succeeds Daniel Farrar, who transitions to Vice Chairman of the Board, continuing his strategic involvement with Assembly as the company scales its market leadership.

Paransky is a seasoned B2B software executive who built his general management foundation in legal technology. He spent a decade at LexisNexis and Wolters Kluwer, where he led businesses serving law firms and corporate legal departments, including building an AI-powered legal bill review product from the ground up. Since then, he has led PE-backed software businesses across multiple verticals, most recently serving as President of the Americas at The Access Group, where he significantly scaled the regional business in under two years.

"Assembly has built a strong foundation with Neos and NeosAI, and the company is well positioned to lead at a critical moment for legal technology." said Adam Jiwan, Executive Chairman. "Jonah brings the rare combination of deep legal tech expertise and proven ability to scale software businesses rapidly. His experience building AI-powered products and leading high-growth organizations makes him the right leader for Assembly's future."

Under Farrar's leadership, Assembly launched its cloud-based Neos platform, introduced NeosAI, and earned recognition including the 2025 LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year award and consistent leadership positions in G2's Legal Case and Practice Management rankings.

"Over the last four and a half years, we've fundamentally transformed Assembly. We launched a modern cloud platform, pioneered AI capabilities, and we've stayed laser-focused on delivering real, measurable value to our customers. With that strong foundation in place, now is the right moment to bring in a leader focused on scaling and accelerating our growth. I'm confident in Jonah's vision and excited about the direction we're heading together.” said Farrar.

“Legal technology is where I built my general management foundation, and I've been watching this space closely. We're at a generational inflection point, with AI transforming how legal work gets done. Most vendors are betting on workflow or AI — Assembly is building both together and is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation for plaintiff firms. I'm honored to join this team in helping firms handle more cases and win more for their clients.” said Paransky.



Assembly Software is redefining how plaintiff law firms run their practice: combining AI-powered case management, workflow automation, and 40+ years of expertise to help firms handle more cases and win more for their clients. Its flagship platform, Neos, has been consistently recognized as a G2 Leader in Legal Case Management, with NeosAI winning the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Generative AI Solution of the Year. Built on the legacy of pioneering plaintiff case management brands Needles and Trialworks, Assembly is trusted by thousands of firms daily. For more information, visit https://www.assemblysoftware.com.

