SIA and Bullhorn Announce New IT Staffing Indicator

Mountain View, California, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and global cloud-based software provider Bullhorn Inc. announced the launch of its latest joint research tool, the SIA | Bullhorn IT Staffing Indicator.

“The SIA | Bullhorn IT Staffing Indicator reflects the growing need for more precise, timely insight into how technology talent demand is evolving,” said Ursula Williams, president of SIA. “By isolating IT staffing hours and tracking them over a longer historical period, this new indicator gives staffing and solutions firms, enterprise hiring managers as well as investors a clearer view of real-time market dynamics. And this comes at a time when digital transformation, AI adoption and worker preferences continue to reshape the workforce.”

This is an evolution of a joint custom research tool delivered by the research firm in partnership with the software provider. In 2021, the two organizations launched the SIA | Bullhorn Staffing Indicator. The unique tool gauges current weekly and year-over-year trends in the volume of temporary staffing delivered by US staffing firms. Additional data and methodology information is available on SIA’s and Bullhorn’s websites.

The IT Staffing Indicator provides a more in-depth view of that data, now looking into a key skills segment in staffing. Tracking staffing hours specifically associated with tech-related job placements, SIA | Bullhorn IT Staffing Indicator data goes back nearly seven years and is delivered within 10 days.

“We value our long-standing partnership with SIA and appreciate the trust and commitment to deliver timely labor market insights to staffing leaders,” said Art Papas, founder and CEO of Bullhorn. “Our data shows shifts in the market months before they show up in government reports, allowing leaders to advise clients based on what's happening now, not what happened a month ago. The IT Staffing Indicator is particularly valuable because technology hiring is a bet on the future, not a response to current needs.”

For staffing and workforce professionals, the SIA | Bullhorn IT Staffing Indicator offers valuable employment insights in the technology realm. Following are a few initial findings:

IT staffing hours remain above 2019 benchmark levels prior to the pandemic. Despite downsizing at some large technology companies over the past couple of years, IT workers continue to experience high demand across many IT occupations. The current AI boom has the potential to drive expansion of tech jobs. That expanded employment could occur both at technology companies as well as across all industries and businesses pursuing digital transformation and seeking to leverage AI capabilities.

IT hours are down substantially compared to 2022 and 2023. Hours actually fell below the 2019 benchmark four times this year; however, 2025 hours are gaining ground against 2024. The IT indicator hit 115 just before Thanksgiving at that point, a year-to-date high.

IT hours have been largely flat this year, but year-over-year declines have narrowed almost to zero. Hours have been down year-over-year for much of 2025; however, they have shown slight improvement in the last months of this year. This is at least on par to match last year's end-of-year performance.

“With a market size of $37.7 billion this year, the IT staffing segment remains one of the most important and dynamic segments of the staffing industry,” said Timothy Landhuis, SIA senior vice president of research. “We are excited to publish a high frequency reading on this segment, especially as megatrends such as agentic AI and digital transformation continue to ripple across end clients of all sizes and industries.”

"IT staffing has been largely stable for the last 12 months and has been showing signs of modest growth in recent months,” said Lia Taniguchi, Bullhorn research and insights director. “Combined with cautious optimism from some of our customers, this suggests employers are continuing to invest in technology, both tools and talent."

The SIA | Bullhorn IT Staffing Indicator is now available online as part of SIA’s suite of interactive tools for staffing and workforce solutions professionals.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A brand of Crain Communications, a leading business news and information company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, UK.

About Crain Communications

Crain Communications is a leading business news and information company with a portfolio of 24 media brands that provide indispensable coverage and data for professionals globally and across sectors, including advertising, automotive, finance, healthcare, staffing, and workforce solutions. Many of Crain’s brands are the most influential media properties in the industries and communities they serve, including Ad Age, Automotive News, Pensions & Investments, Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts, as well as Crain’s regional business brands. For more than a century, our dedication to deep sector expertise and journalistic integrity has enabled us to provide trusted insights across all our platforms, empowering today’s business leaders to make industry-shaping decisions. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com.

