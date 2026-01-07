Asia Forex Mentor Announces AFM Trading Summit Live 2026 – A Free Flagship Global Online Event Setting the 2026 Playbook for Traders and Investors

SINGAPORE, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Forex Mentor is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated AFM Trading Summit Live 2026, the must-attend global online event for traders and investors alike. Set for January 29, 2026, this premier virtual summit promises to be the most dynamic trading and investing event of the year, catering to those involved in Forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities.

January 29 virtual summit, led by Asia Forex Mentor founder Ezekiel Chew, combines an institutional-style 2026 market outlook, an Exclusive Trader’s Edge Workshop, and the AFM Brokers Awards 2025 to help traders build a pro-level playbook for the year.

Under the theme “The 2026 Trader Reset—Build Your Pro Playbook,” the event will bring together an international community of traders and investors, offering a high-impact session focused on a comprehensive 2026 market outlook. Participants will gain access to a unique blend of macroeconomic insights, technical strategies, and psychological tactics, designed to prepare them for the challenges and opportunities in the year ahead.

The summit will kick off with an exclusive keynote by Ezekiel Chew, the founder of Asia Forex Mentor and one of the most respected trading educators globally. He will be joined by an impressive lineup of guest speakers, including renowned hedge fund managers, market strategists, and performance psychology experts. Together, they will share how industry professionals are gearing up for 2026, not just within one market, but across the entire spectrum of FX, equities, crypto, and commodities.

“As a trader or investor, if you’re serious about making 2026 your breakthrough year, this is the event you won’t want to miss,” says Ezekiel Chew. “AFM Trading Summit Live 2026 is designed to feel like a top-tier market briefing, offering insight and strategies you won’t get anywhere else. It’s not just another webinar—this is the type of preparation that can redefine your trading year.”

AFM Brokers Awards 2025 & Interactive Summit Features

In addition to expert insights, the summit will host the prestigious AFM Brokers Awards 2025, where brokers and platforms recognized by the Asia Forex Mentor community will be honored for their excellence in areas such as reliability, execution quality, and overall trader experience. The awards ceremony will take place live during the summit.

To enhance engagement, the event will feature live Q&A sessions, intimate breakout rooms with limited participants, and exclusive opportunities to interact directly with the expert speakers, gaining the latest market insights firsthand.

A Premier Experience for Global Traders and Investors

AFM Trading Summit Live 2026 is fully virtual, making it accessible to traders and investors worldwide. Attendees can join for free, gaining access to the main live summit, guest speaker segments, public chat, a 24-hour replay, and the AFM Starter Kit PDF, which will provide the tools and strategies needed to hit the ground running.

Within the summit, participants will discover strategies to take control of the markets, learn from the pros, analyze recent market scenarios, and connect with top industry leaders who can elevate their trading performance.

About AFM Trading Summit Live

AFM Trading Summit Live is an event hosted by Asia Forex Mentor, designed to provide traders with a disciplined learning environment that mirrors institutional-level strategies. Each edition is focused on real market behavior, structured thinking, and practical application, ensuring that traders make informed, professional decisions that lead to long-term success.

About Asia Forex Mentor

Asia Forex Mentor, founded by Ezekiel Chew, is a leading education provider that takes an institutional-style approach to teaching traders. Specializing in Forex, indices, stocks, and crypto, the company equips traders with the skills to understand market behavior, manage risks, and achieve sustainable long-term performance through expert courses, coaching, and live events.

Press Inquiries

Ezekiel Chew

admin@asiaforexmentor.com

+65 8786 8319

6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-308,

Singapore 039594

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=jPnjX008XPQ