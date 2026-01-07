Achievement of the 2025 target for operating and construction capacity of 3.6 gigawatts

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international renewable energy player, holds at the end of 2025 a total capacity of 3,554 megawatts, including 2,913 megawatts in operation

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, stated: “With around 3.6 gigawatts in operation and under construction, Voltalia has achieved its 2025 total capacity target. This performance confirms the strength of our growth strategy, despite annual production being impacted by curtailment constraints, which will be largely offset over the next two years”.

Capacity in operation

Voltalia commissioned 408 megawatts during 2025, mainly in Africa and other regions, including:

South Africa: 148 megawatts of solar 1 , with the Bolobedu plant under testing phase since late December 2025;

, with the Bolobedu plant under testing phase since late December 2025; Uzbekistan: 126 megawatts of solar 2 with the Sarimay Solar plant;

with the Sarimay Solar plant; United Kingdom: 45 megawatts of solar 3 with the Clifton plant;

with the Clifton plant; French Guiana: 11 megawatts hybrid (Sinnamary biomass plant combined with a battery storage system) 4 ;

; Brazil: 7.5 megawatts, with the Cafesoca hydro plant entering the testing phase and producing its first megawatt-hours in December 5 ;

; Helexia in Europe and Brazil: 63 megawatts commissioned.

In addition, Voltalia continued its strategy of acquisitions and disposals of plants:

Greece: Voltalia acquired 11 megawatts of solar plants;

France: Voltalia sold 24 megawatts of solar plants6.

The operating capacity therefore reaches 2,913 megawatts, representing a growth of +16%. It is distributed as follows: 54% in Latin America, 33% in Europe, and 13% in the rest of the world.

Capacity under construction

Voltalia launched construction works for 305 megawatts during 2025, bringing the total under construction to 641 megawatts. This capacity is distributed as follows: 58% in Europe, 31% in Africa and International, and 11% in Latin America.

Uzbekistan: 200 megawatts from the Artemisya complex, including 100 megawatts / 200 megawatt-hours of battery storage system and 100 megawatts of wind 7 ;

; French Guiana: 84 megawatts from the Sainte-Anne hybrid project, including 44 megawatts of solar, 34 megawatts (135 megawatt-hours) of battery storage system, and 7 megawatts hybrid 8 ;

; Colombia: 20 megawatts of solar9 with the Los Venados plant.

In total, the capacity of plants in operation and under construction increased by 298 megawatts (+9%) in 2025, reaching 3,554 megawatts.

In addition, Voltalia has recently secured new long-term power sales contracts in Italy for a total of 68 megawatts10, further strengthening its position in the country and across Europe.

Production update

Production is below forecasts due to curtailment, with a curtailment rate observed higher than anticipated (21% versus 10% expected over the first nine months)11. Detailed figures for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025 production will be disclosed conjointly with the 2025 turnover.

Voltalia continues its legal and litigation efforts to obtain compensation for curtailment. Progress in discussions in Brazil could allow the implementation of compensations as early as 2026, covering curtailment impacts observed between September 2023 and the end of 2025. Voltalia will inform the market of any significant developments regarding this situation.

Update on 2025 EBITDA target

Voltalia reaffirms its EBITDA target of between 200 and 220 million euros and expects a net loss attributable to the Group in the second half to be higher than in the first half of 2025.

Next milestone: Q4 2025 turnover, on 28 January 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

Email : invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 Announcement of the day. Bolobedu solar power plant backed by a long-term power purchase agreement with Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), a subsidiary of the Rio Tinto Group.

2 Press release dated November 12, 2025.

3 Press release dated October 9, 2025.

4 Press release dated October 14, 2025.

5 Announcement of the day.

6 Carrières des Plaines, Canadel, and Pagap power plants sold in December 2025.

7 Press release dated December31, 2025. Start of construction on part of the Artemisya hybrid project in Uzbekistan.

8 Press release dated December 16, 2025.

9 Press release dated January 14, 2025.

10 Press release dated December 11, 2025.

11 Press release dated October 22, 2025.

Attachment