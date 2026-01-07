AI-Based Caries Detection Presents a $1.11 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Caries Detection Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI)-based caries detection market is set to expand significantly, growing from $0.54 billion in 2024 to $0.62 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 16%. Historical growth was driven by enhanced dental insurance coverage, a rise in cosmetic dentistry demand, more dental clinics, and improved treatment planning.
Future market progress is projected to reach $1.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.6%, spurred by the prevalence of dental caries, a growing elderly population, increased oral health awareness, a shift towards preventive dentistry, and higher dental spending. Key trends include AI integration in diagnostic tools, deep learning algorithm development, imaging technology advancements, device miniaturization, and mobile app integration.
The increase in dental diseases is a key growth driver for AI-powered caries detection. These diseases, triggered by factors like excessive consumption of sugary foods, lead to tooth decay and gum issues. AI systems can identify early tooth decay, enabling timely intervention and reducing severe dental complications. A 2023 National Institutes of Health report anticipates that by 2050, 62.06% of older adults will face tooth decay, while 54.57% could experience periodontal disease. This rising dental disease burden fuels demand for AI dental technologies.
Market companies are innovating to enhance dental care accuracy and efficiency. Notably, VideaHealth launched the Caries 3 model in January 2025, using advanced clinical enhancers for improved accuracy, filtering false positives, and increasing diagnostic precision. This FDA-cleared AI tool assists in caries detection from age 3 using X-rays, enhancing patient communication by aiding dental professionals in explaining conditions and encouraging treatment.
In July 2025, Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. partnered with VideaHealth to integrate AI-based detection technology across its network, thereby improving patient outcomes and increasing treatment acceptance through enhanced understanding and engagement.
Key players in the market include Dentsply Sirona, Straumann AG, Envista, Planmeca Oy, 3Shape Inc., Dexis Corp., Acteon Group, and others. North America was the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.
Global trade dynamics, particularly U.S. tariffs and ensuing trade tensions from spring 2025, significantly impact the market, pressurizing margins in the medical equipment sector. Companies are adapting by dual-sourcing parts, expanding domestic production, and innovating cost-efficient materials. The AI-based caries detection market encompasses revenues from services such as automated dental imaging analysis, early decay detection, and caries risk assessment. The market value also includes sales of equipment like digital intraoral cameras and dental x-ray machines.
Markets Covered:
- By Product: Software, Hardware, Services
- By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based
- By Application: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Institutes
- By End User: General Dentists, Pediatric Dentists, Orthodontists
Subsegments:
- Software: Diagnostic, Imaging Analysis, Data Management, Predictive Analytics, Cloud-Based Solutions
- Hardware: Intraoral Cameras, Digital X-Ray, OCT Devices, NIR Imaging, Laser Fluorescence Devices
- Services: Remote Diagnostic, SaaS, Maintenance, Training, Data Management
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Data: Analysis includes market size dynamics, growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, segmented by historical and forecast data, market competition, and more. All data is presented in a comprehensive Excel dashboard format for convenience.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Based Caries Detection market report include:
- Dentsply Sirona
- Straumann AG
- Envista
- Planmeca Oy
- 3Shape Inc.
- Dexis Corp.
- Acteon Group
- Carestream Dental LLC
- Vatech Co. Ltd.
- RapidAI
- Pearl Inc.
- Overjet
- Videa Health
- Dentomo
- CranioCatch
- Denti.AI Technology Inc.
- Diagnocat Inc.
- Genoray Co. Ltd.
- Manchester Imaging Ltd.
- Owandy Radiology
- Tab32
