AI-Based Caries Detection Presents a $1.11 Billion Global Market Opportunity by 2029

The artificial intelligence (AI)-based caries detection market is set to expand significantly, growing from $0.54 billion in 2024 to $0.62 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 16%. Historical growth was driven by enhanced dental insurance coverage, a rise in cosmetic dentistry demand, more dental clinics, and improved treatment planning.

Future market progress is projected to reach $1.11 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.6%, spurred by the prevalence of dental caries, a growing elderly population, increased oral health awareness, a shift towards preventive dentistry, and higher dental spending. Key trends include AI integration in diagnostic tools, deep learning algorithm development, imaging technology advancements, device miniaturization, and mobile app integration.

The increase in dental diseases is a key growth driver for AI-powered caries detection. These diseases, triggered by factors like excessive consumption of sugary foods, lead to tooth decay and gum issues. AI systems can identify early tooth decay, enabling timely intervention and reducing severe dental complications. A 2023 National Institutes of Health report anticipates that by 2050, 62.06% of older adults will face tooth decay, while 54.57% could experience periodontal disease. This rising dental disease burden fuels demand for AI dental technologies.

Market companies are innovating to enhance dental care accuracy and efficiency. Notably, VideaHealth launched the Caries 3 model in January 2025, using advanced clinical enhancers for improved accuracy, filtering false positives, and increasing diagnostic precision. This FDA-cleared AI tool assists in caries detection from age 3 using X-rays, enhancing patient communication by aiding dental professionals in explaining conditions and encouraging treatment.

In July 2025, Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. partnered with VideaHealth to integrate AI-based detection technology across its network, thereby improving patient outcomes and increasing treatment acceptance through enhanced understanding and engagement.

Key players in the market include Dentsply Sirona, Straumann AG, Envista, Planmeca Oy, 3Shape Inc., Dexis Corp., Acteon Group, and others. North America was the largest market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Global trade dynamics, particularly U.S. tariffs and ensuing trade tensions from spring 2025, significantly impact the market, pressurizing margins in the medical equipment sector. Companies are adapting by dual-sourcing parts, expanding domestic production, and innovating cost-efficient materials. The AI-based caries detection market encompasses revenues from services such as automated dental imaging analysis, early decay detection, and caries risk assessment. The market value also includes sales of equipment like digital intraoral cameras and dental x-ray machines.

By Product: Software, Hardware, Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

By Application: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research Institutes

By End User: General Dentists, Pediatric Dentists, Orthodontists

Software: Diagnostic, Imaging Analysis, Data Management, Predictive Analytics, Cloud-Based Solutions

Hardware: Intraoral Cameras, Digital X-Ray, OCT Devices, NIR Imaging, Laser Fluorescence Devices

Services: Remote Diagnostic, SaaS, Maintenance, Training, Data Management

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Data: Analysis includes market size dynamics, growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, segmented by historical and forecast data, market competition, and more. All data is presented in a comprehensive Excel dashboard format for convenience.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

