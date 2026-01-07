THEON completes the acquisition of a circa 9.8% stake in Exosens

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)





7 January 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of a circa 9.8% stake in Exosens SA (EXOSENS), following the successful conclusion of all required regulatory notifications, for a cash consideration of €268.7 million corresponding to €54.0 per share.

This transaction makes THEON the second largest shareholder and reflects the continuation of the long-standing commercial partnership between the two companies. THEON and EXOSENS have an established commercial relationship, as reflected in the December 2025 extension of the long-term commercial supply agreement through to 2030, and the new contract revision of OCCAR for a firm order of 100,000 NVGs for the German Bundeswehr.

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, commented: “THEON and EXOSENS have been close commercial partners for years, having been awarded landmark contracts in Europe and Middle East, including the recently announced OCCAR contract revision representing the largest NVG contract ever signed by a European NATO member. In a high growth market, securing your supply chain is fundamental to remaining a market-leading player, and this investment will support us in remaining at the forefront of the market and in a position to respond to global demand trend, which is accelerating. Recent market and geopolitical developments reinforce our confidence in the strategic decision behind this transaction and the positive outlook for the defense industry sector.”

