Headwall Appoints Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Bolton, Massachusetts, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As hyperspectral applications increasingly move from research into real-world and production environments, Headwall today announced the appointment of Markus Schlagbauer as Chief Product Officer and Elizabeth Peck as Chief Marketing Officer.

“Headwall remains at the forefront of advanced hyperspectral sensing technologies, and these appointments reinforce our focus on delivering real-world value for customers,” said Tim Spang, Chief Executive Officer of Headwall. “As applications continue to move beyond the lab, advancing leadership across both product and market disciplines ensures we remain aligned with customer needs, scaling with focus and confidence.”

The leadership team expansion reflects Headwall’s continued investment in deepening product and market expertise to better serve customers, partners, and OEMs worldwide. By pairing applied product leadership with market-focused expertise, Headwall is enhancing how advanced sensing technologies are translated into deployable, scalable solutions and consistently delivered across applications, industries, and regions.

Chief Product Officer Appointment

As Chief Product Officer, Markus Schlagbauer will lead product strategy and portfolio alignment across Headwall’s sensing technologies, guiding how advanced optical, hardware, and software capabilities are developed, integrated, and delivered across industrial and remote sensing applications.

Having held senior product, R&D, and executive roles at companies including Insort GmbH, Anton Paar, and SSI Schäfer, Schlagbauer brings more than two decades of leadership experience across hardware-based sensing, industrial automation, and robotics organizations—translating complex physical technologies into deployable, real-world systems.

“Headwall has exceptional technical depth. Delivering value comes down to translating that technology into scalable solutions customers can reliably deploy in production. That’s where sensing begins to deliver real operational impact,” said Markus Schlagbauer, Chief Product Officer of Headwall.

Chief Marketing Officer Appointment

As Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Peck will lead Headwall’s global marketing and communications strategy, with responsibility for advancing portfolio alignment, market positioning, and coordination across product, sales, and customer engagement teams.

Peck brings extensive experience guiding technology-driven organizations through growth and integration, working closely with product and engineering teams to translate complex, systems-based technologies into clear, market-relevant value. Her background includes operating at scale across global markets, with a consistent focus on supporting cohesive customer experiences as organizations grow.

“As advanced sensing systems move from research into real-world use in production environments, ensuring that our technologies are presented and understood in the context of those applications helps customers and partners connect capabilities to their needs,” said Elizabeth Peck, Chief Marketing Officer of Headwall.

These appointments reflect the company’s continued focus on translating advanced sensing innovation into real-world impact. By pairing deep product leadership with market-focused expertise, Headwall is strengthening its ability to support customers and partners as hyperspectral technologies are increasingly deployed in production environments worldwide.

“Our customers are applying hyperspectral sensing in demanding, real-world environments,” said Tim Spang, Chief Executive Officer of Headwall. “By investing in experienced leadership across both product and market functions, we’re ensuring Headwall continues to deliver technologies that are not only innovative, but practical, scalable, and aligned with how our customers operate today and into the future.”

About Headwall Group

The Headwall Group, headquartered in Bolton MA, includes the industry leaders Headwall Photonics, EVK DI Kerschhaggl Gmbh, inno-spec GmbH, perClass BV, and Holographix, together driving innovation in hyperspectral imaging and optical component technologies. Comprehensive technology expertise is the foundation of global leadership in Machine Vision and Remote Sensing applications, offering end-to-end solutions that are critical in these fields. The Headwall Group is dedicated to harnessing this expertise to enhance food quality, revolutionize recycling efficiency, and refine industrial processes, all while fostering a more sustainable future. For more information, visit headwallphotonics.com.

