Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTDR) securities between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that the SEAL04 chip projected to have a chip-level energy efficiency of 5 J/TH would be ready for use in the A4 rigs with an expected mass production to begin in the second quarter 2025. The Complaint alleges that on November 10, 2025 Bitdeer announced its financial results for the third quarter 2025, revealing that the Company’s net loss widened to $266.7 million or $1.28 per share. The Complaint alleges that the Company attributed most of the losses to increased operating expenses related to the “R&D of our ASICs roadmap.” As a result, the Company’s stock declined from a closing market price of $17.65 per share on November 10, 2025 to $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025, a decline of more than 14%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Bitdeer should contact the Firm prior to the February 2, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .