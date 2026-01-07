Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size Is Valued At USD 3.2 Bn By 2034 | CAGR of 7.20%

NEW YORK, USA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Medical Radiation Shielding Market By Product Type (X-ray Shields, MRI Shields, Gamma Shields, and Neutron Shields), By Material (Lead-based Shielding, Hybrid Shielding, and Non-lead Shielding), By Application (Diagnostics, Nuclear Medicine, and Therapeutics), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global medical radiation shielding market size was valued at around USD 1.6 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3.2 billion by 2034.”

Medical Radiation Shielding Industry Overview:

Medical radiation shielding uses various materials and barriers to protect patients, medical staff, and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation during medical procedures. The primary purpose of this shielding is to keep radiation sources (such as X-rays or radioactive isotopes) away from people or places that need protection. It does this by controlling and limiting radiation exposure to acceptable levels. Attenuation is the gradual decrease in radiation intensity as it passes through shielding materials like lead, lead composites, concrete, water, or specific polymers. This is what determines how well radiation shielding works.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 3.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.20% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Radiation Protection Products Inc., Esco Technologies Company, Mars Metal Company, Tata Group (Nelco Worldwide), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp., Gaven Industries Inc., Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, Amray Medical, Protech Medical, A&L Shielding, Globe Composite Solutions LLC, Xena Shield, Alimed Inc., Mirion Technologies Inc., Ultraray, Van Mullekom Group, Nuclear Lead Co., European EMC Products, Sago Medica Holding s.r.l., Burlington Medical, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Material, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

Based on the product type, the X-ray shields segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the projected period.

Based on the material, the lead-based shielding segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the projected period.

Based on the application, the diagnostics segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the projected period.

Based on the end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Industry Growth Factors

How does the rising incidence of chronic diseases expand the medical radiation shielding market?

The medical radiation shielding sector has grown a lot since more people are getting chronic ailments, especially cancer and heart disease. This is mainly because people with chronic conditions need more diagnostic imaging procedures like X-rays, CT scans, and nuclear medicine, all of which employ ionizing radiation. As these treatments become more common for early diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment, the demand for the right radiation shielding solutions to keep patients, healthcare workers, and their surroundings safe also grows.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, over 35 million new cancer cases are predicted in 2050, a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022. Thus, the above-mentioned facts drive the industry expansion.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Segmentation

The global medical radiation shielding industry is segmented based on product type, material, application, end-use, and region.

Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into X-ray shields, MRI shields, gamma shields, and neutron shields. The X-ray shields segment is expected to dominate the market. With the increased use of diagnostic imaging methods such as X-rays in healthcare settings, there is a greater demand for appropriate radiation protection measures.

Based on the material, the global medical radiation shielding industry is bifurcated into lead-based shielding, hybrid shielding, and non-lead shielding. The lead-based shielding segment holds the major market share. The growth is largely driven by continued reliance on lead-based shielding materials, which are widely used for their high density and excellent radiation attenuation.

Based on the application, the global medical radiation shielding market is divided into diagnostics, nuclear medicine, and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the growing geriatric population.

Based on the end-use, the global industry is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment accounts for the majority of revenue. Hospitals and clinics are crucial to the industry because they need a lot of radiation protective equipment. These places must comply with strict radiation safety laws, and to do so, they must implement effective radiation shielding measures to protect patients, staff, and visitors.

Regional Scope:

The North America region is expected to dominate the medical radiation shielding market over the analysis period. The region's main growth drivers are a well-established, advanced healthcare system, a high rate of cancer and chronic diseases that require radiation-based diagnostics and treatments, and strict regulatory oversight from bodies such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The area benefits from continued investments in new diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy technologies, such as proton therapy and nuclear medicine, which require robust shielding solutions.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global medical radiation shielding market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the leading players in the global medical radiation shielding market include;

Radiation Protection Products Inc.

Esco Technologies Company

Mars Metal Company

Tata Group (Nelco Worldwide)

Ray-Bar Engineering Corp.

Gaven Industries Inc.

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC

Amray Medical

Protech Medical

A&L Shielding

Globe Composite Solutions LLC

Xena Shield

Alimed Inc.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Ultraray

Van Mullekom Group

Nuclear Lead Co.

European EMC Products

Sago Medica Holding s.r.l.

Burlington Medical

The global medical radiation shielding market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

X-ray Shields

MRI Shields

Gamma Shields

Neutron Shields

By Material

Lead-based Shielding

Hybrid Shielding

Non-lead Shielding

By Application

Diagnostics

Nuclear Medicine

Therapeutics

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is medical radiation shielding?

Which key factors will influence the medical radiation shielding market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the medical radiation shielding market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the medical radiation shielding market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the medical radiation shielding market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the medical radiation shielding market growth?

What can be expected from the global medical radiation shielding market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

