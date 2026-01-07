Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL)

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Agilon Health, Inc. (“Agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) securities between February 26, 2025, and August 4, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that (i) Defendants recklessly issued guidance for 2025 that they knew or should have known was not going to be achieved, given material industry headwinds of which they were aware; (ii) Defendants materially overstated the immediate positive financial impact from “strategic actions” taken by the Company to reduce risk; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Agilon should contact the Firm prior to the March 2, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .