Koelis Announces Designated CPT I Codes for Fusion Biopsy and Transperineal Biopsy in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

GRENOBLE, France and PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelis, SAS (“Koelis” or the “Company”, www.koelis.com), a leader and innovator in MRI-ultrasound fusion guidance for prostate cancer interventions, recently announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved and finalized the creation of new dedicated Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) Category I codes for prostate biopsies and specifically MRI fusion-guided prostate biopsy procedures.

The establishment of these new codes by the AMA CPT panel and their subsequent final ruling by CMS reflects the strong clinical evidence supporting the increased utilization of a pre-biopsy MRI, followed with MRI-targeted biopsy, which has demonstrated superior clinical outcomes in the early detection of clinically significant prostate cancer. More specifically, the final ruling promotes two clinically effective approaches in prostate biopsy: fusion guidance rather than non-fusion, and the transperineal route rather than transrectal.

This decision is expected to facilitate broader and more consistent reimbursement for healthcare providers and will enable facilities, including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and private practices to more easily offer advanced procedures, such as those performed using the KOELIS Trinity® MRI Fusion Biopsy system. This effort was led by the American Urological Association (AUA) and supported by LUGPA (Large Urology Group Practice Association). These codes became effective on January 1, 2026.

“We are very pleased that the AMA’s CPT Editorial Panel approved the revision of the prostate biopsy codes and CMS has posted the final ruling,” said Antoine Leroy, Founder & CEO of Koelis. “The new CPT codes represent an important milestone for the company and are a testament to the increased adoption of MRI-guided targeted biopsies in the USA. They reflect Koelis’ relentless work innovating and educating since our first FDA clearance in 2010, which has demonstrated the benefits that accurate MRI-guided detection and 3D mapping bring to patients.”

Headquartered in Grenoble, France, Koelis has been a pioneer and leader of MRI-US fusion image guidance technology since 2006. Featuring proprietary 3D ultrasound and prostate motion tracking software (OBT Fusion®), the Koelis Trinity® system facilitates more accurate biopsy diagnosis as well as enabling “focal” prostate cancer treatment alternatives to traditional “total” organ treatments such as surgical prostatectomy and radiation. The Company’s commitment to minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment includes multi-center clinical registries (“Violette” in Europe, NCT04582656, and “Violetta” in Asia, NCT06262633) based on KOELIS Trinity®-guided microwave ablation technology. Koelis has offices in Grenoble (France), Princeton (NJ, USA), Saarbrücken (Germany) and Singapore to serve more than 50 countries. Learn more about KOELIS at www.koelis.com.

