Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against F5, Inc. (FFIV)

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired F5, Inc. (“F5” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIV) securities between October 28, 2024, and October 27, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of F5’s security capabilities; notably, that it was not truly equipped to safely secure data for its clients as F5 itself was, for all relevant times, experiencing a significant security breach (the “Security Breach”) of some of its key offerings and, further, that the revelation of this breach would significantly impact F5’s potential to access capital. The Complaint further alleges that the alleged false statements caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase F5’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of F5 should contact the Firm prior to the February 17, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .