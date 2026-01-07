Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SLM Corporation (SLM)

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SLM Corporation (“SLM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLM) securities between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; (ii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM’s loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company’s PEL delinquency rates; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements made a materially false and misleading impression regarding SLM’s business, operations, and prospects at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SLM should contact the Firm prior to the February 17, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .