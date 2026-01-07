HyperCharge Health issues new statement calling for increased attention on Minnesota's Lyme Disease Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperCharge Health is calling on media outlets to help shine a light on this overlooked public health issue and amplify the voices of patients who have gone unheard for far too long.

Lyme disease cases continue to rise across Minnesota, yet thousands of patients remain undiagnosed, misdiagnosed, or dismissed — often suffering for years while the underlying illness progresses.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state reported nearly 3,000 confirmed and probable Lyme disease cases in 2023, placing Minnesota among the highest-incidence states in the Midwest. Health officials caution this number likely underrepresents the true burden of illness, as Lyme disease is frequently missed — especially in later or more complex stages.

Many patients never experience the commonly known bullseye rash, which appears in less than one-quarter of reported Minnesota cases. Standard laboratory testing often fails to detect later-stage disease, leaving patients labeled with anxiety, autoimmune disorders, chronic fatigue, or stress rather than receiving appropriate evaluation.

At HyperCharge Health, Dr. Stefano Sinicropi is seeing a growing number of patients who have spent years navigating the healthcare system with worsening fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, anxiety, and neurological symptoms — yet no clear diagnosis or path forward.

“Lyme disease doesn’t just cause symptoms — it disrupts physiology,” says Dr. Sinicropi. “When care focuses only on managing symptoms, the underlying damage continues. These patients aren’t imagining their illness — they’re being missed.”

Dr. Sinicropi emphasizes that untreated or inadequately treated Lyme disease can impact the nervous system, immune function, blood flow, and cellular energy — often leading to progressive and debilitating symptoms. His approach focuses on identifying and repairing these disrupted systems rather than masking discomfort.

The consequences of missed Lyme diagnoses extend beyond individual patients:

Minnesotans losing years of productivity and quality of life

Families navigating unexplained and escalating illness

Rising healthcare costs without resolution

Patients labeled “complex” or “difficult” instead of properly treated

Healthcare advocates say increased awareness, better diagnostic conversations, and patient-centered care models are urgently needed — especially as tick-borne illnesses continue to expand across the region.

