BEFORE THE X50 CAME HYTE’S Z90 IMPOSSIBLE AIRFLOW CASE: A CONCEPT THAT DARED TO REACH THE ZENITH OF MODERN DESIGN AND COOLING – LEARN MORE AT CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, HYTE is returning to The Venetian Expo at Titian #2301A not just to show its latest line of PC components, but to offer attendees an intimate insight into the development of one of their most ambitious projects that resulted in the X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Case - the Z90 Impossible Airflow Case. In addition to exclusively displaying the Z90 to CES attendees, HYTE also released a documentary detailing the development journey of the Z90, which you can find here: https://youtu.be/9xlI7eZXsS8

Z90 IMPOSSIBLE AIRFLOW CASE AND FA20 DUO IMPOSSIBLE HIGH-PERFORMANCE FANS

Driven by a desire for their next case to be the pinnacle of radical engineering design fused with innovative cooling solutions, HYTE spent over three years of R&D in developing an open-frame exoskeleton with unlimited airflow potential thanks to its entirely mesh chassis. The case’s exterior would feature a ribbed architecture with cascading parametric surfaces and organic ridges that create an otherworldly aesthetic around the mesh core that defies all existing expectations of PC cases.

HYTE also developed their FA20 Duo Impossible High-Performance Fans to pair seamlessly with the Z90. These fans boast two gargantuan 200mm fans equipped with liquid crystal polymer blades, all of which was precision crafted into a 42mm extra thick dual frame unibody that was powered by a luxurious 6-pole motor that could deliver over 175 CFM and noise levels quieter than the human breath. With swappable reverse fan blades and standardized PWM connectors backed by modular user-replaceable central fan hubs, the Z90 and FA20 Duo were set to be pioneers in high-performance cooling and unadulterated visual design.

“This case is impossible to make,” said Rob Teller, Product Director at HYTE.

Key lessons and insights learned during the Z90’s development led to the creation of HYTE’s X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Case. Innovations derived from the Z90 include the Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh front panel for maximum breathability for optimal temperatures and low noise levels, HYTE's patent-pending Louvered Blade Ventilation system that reduces exhaust impedance while reinforcing chassis rigidity, the X50's rounded aesthetic with a harmonious compound curve design, and Cold-Floor Cooling that keeps the graphics card comfortably cool during use.

HYTE'S CES 2026 LINEUP

HYTE continues to be the leader in offering bold, bright, and brilliant colorways with the CES premiere of Astral Orange, an all-new vibrant orange colorway that debuts with the X50 Modern Performance Case and FA12 Luxury High Airflow Fans.

The new “Astral Orange” is also supported with HYTE’s upcoming Aesthetic Cable Kits – universal power supply extension cables that are color coordinated to match perfectly with HYTE's colorways. These kits come in multiple 12V 2x6, CPU, PCIe, and Motherboard extensions, featuring individually sleeved cables, fully colored connectors on both ends, perfectly balanced tensile strength, 16-gauge silicone insulated highly conductive copper wiring, factory crimped cables, gold-plated terminals, and integrated arched aluminum cable combs.

HYTE’s product lineup will be on display in the HYTE / iBUYPOWER suite at CES 2026, which is located at The Venetian Expo in Titian #2301A.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The X50 Modern Performance Case and FA-12 Luxury High-Airflow Case Fans in Astral Orange are expected to launch in the first half of 2026 for $159.99 and $39.99, respectively.

The Aesthetic Cable Kits are expected to launch in the first half of 2026. Details on pricing will be shared at a later date.

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be. To learn more, please visit: http://www.hyte.com

