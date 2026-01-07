Liberty Military Housing Promotes Jasmine Alarcon to Regional Vice President of Southwest Marines

Huntington Beach, CA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is thrilled to announce the promotion of Jasmine Alarcon to Regional Vice President of Southwest Marines, where she will oversee operations supporting military families across the Southwest region.

Jasmine began her career with Liberty in December 2007 and, over the past 18 years, has built a distinguished record of leadership defined by integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to service. Her career reflects a steady progression through critical operational roles, including Service Manager, District Manager, Regional Property Manager, Director of Operations, and, most recently, National Senior Director of Operations. In her most recent role, Jasmine played a pivotal part in advancing strategic initiatives, streamlining standard operating procedures, and strengthening collaboration across regions and departments.

Jasmine’s promotion is a testament to her deep alignment with Liberty’s core values and her proven ability to inspire excellence at every level of the organization. As Regional Vice President of Southwest Marines, she will partner closely with her teams to further elevate operational performance and continue delivering exceptional service to military families.

“Whether guiding teams through complex operational transitions or championing partnerships with government entities, Jasmine consistently brings clarity, purpose, and a deep commitment to our mission,” said Gail Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Liberty Military Housing. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to support and serve our military communities.”

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit livelmh.com.