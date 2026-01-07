The Great Courses Journeys - New Educational Travel for the Curious Traveler

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Courses has launched The Great Courses Journeys, offering travel designed for travelers who want an immersive learning experience. Each journey is led by top experts ranging from distinguished historians and archaeologists to musicologists and literature scholars. Many are presenters for The Great Courses and have extensive teaching experience, often at renowned universities. The Great Courses Journeys are designed for curious travelers who seek deeper understanding through context, storytelling, meaningful access to sites and cultural traditions, and traveling with like-minded lifelong learners. “While we have always crafted our courses to be as engaging as possible,” said Paul Suijk, President and CEO, “when it comes to learning, we know there is nothing quite like ‘being there’ with a world-class expert.”



After a successful soft launch earlier this year with seven departures, The Great Courses Journeys will expand to more than 35 departures in 2026 and more than 60 in 2027. Departures are as varied as Switzerland by Rail to Great Music Masters of Vienna to The Mayan World: Art, Architecture, and Culture, and include trips focused on history, archaeology, culture, music, literature, art, astronomy, nature, culinary traditions, train travel, and more.



Jason Smigel, SVP of Content Development, said, "We are excited to serve our community of lifelong learners and fulfill our mission to offer the most engaging, enriching, and trusted learning experiences in a new way. By collaborating with our world-class experts and leveraging our extensive content library, we strengthen the connection between knowledge and real-world exploration, creating unforgettable educational adventures for our community."

Travelers can book now by calling 1-855-476-5080 or visiting TheGreatCoursesJourneys.com. All bookings include a complimentary one-year subscription to the learning platform, The Great Courses Plus www.thegreatcoursesplus.com.



The Great Courses has a history of more than 35 years of delivering high-quality educational content, with more than 800 courses available online across history, science, music, literature, and art. The Great Courses Journeys builds on this tradition by offering immersive travel experiences that combine expert-led lectures with curated cultural encounters.

The Great Courses Journeys Experts

Experts join travelers for the entire trip and are more than travel guides; they are scholars, professors, authors, researchers, speakers, and seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to each journey. With years of experience in their respective fields, they offer unparalleled insights and a unique perspective that elevates every trip. Among the experts guiding journeys are historian Keith Huxen for Remembering D-Day: Churchill’s War Rooms to Omaha Beach, archaeologist Kate Liszka for 2027’s Solar Eclipse & Ancient Splendors on the Nile River, music historian Robert Greenberg on Great Music Masters of Italy: Verdi and Italian Opera, plus many more.



For details on 2026 departures, click here.

Development for 2027 trips is underway, and some 2027 departures are already on the website, including Solar Eclipse and Ancient Splendors departure on the Nile River from July 29–Aug. 7, 2027.

2026 Solar Eclipse Journeys

2026 Solar Eclipse Cruise: Totality in The Mediterranean with Sarah Rugmeimer, author, astrophysicist, and TED Speaker. Begin and end your journey in the glamorous city of Nice, and enjoy ports of call in Barcelona and the islands of Menorca and Mallorca. When the sky darkens and the stars emerge on August 12, guests will have one of the best vantage points in the world for experiencing the total solar eclipse—at sea, directly in the path of totality, with an unobstructed view of the moon as it passes between the Earth and the Sun.

2026 Solar Eclipse in Iceland: Geothermal Wonders & Celestial Specialties with renowned geophysicist Dr. Michael Wysession. This immersive itinerary blends natural wonder with intellectual discovery, offering travelers a rare opportunity to explore the forces that shape our planet—from geothermal energy and glacial movement to volcanic activity and tectonic drift—and culminates with one of the most striking planetary events: a solar eclipse, viewed from a remote lava field along the path of totality. With a reception at the Aurora Basecamp and a pre-eclipse lecture by Professor Wysession, guests will gain a deeper understanding of celestial mechanics and the cosmic choreography behind this awe-inspiring event.





Rail Travel

• Switzerland by Rail and Italy’s Lake District with Dr. Patrick Allitt [May 17–25, 2026] starting at $9,750 or [June 13–21, 2026] starting at $10,500



History/Cultural/Archaeology

• Ancient Greece: Myths, History, and Archaeology with Dr. Monica Cyrino [May 8–18, 2026 and October 2–12, 2026] starting at $7,175

• Ancient Treasures of Turkey with Dr. Stephen Tuck [May 24–June 1, 2026] starting at $6,995 or With Dr. Hans-Friedrich Mueller [October 4–12, 2026] starting at $7,195

• Peru: Machu Picchu and the Inca Empire with Dr. Karen Bellinger [May 6–13, 2026 or October 7–14, 2026] starting at $5,595

• Remembering D-Day: Churchill’s War Rooms to Omaha Beach with Dr. Harry Laver [May 23–May 30, 2026] starting at $7,850 or With Dr. Keith Huxen [May 27–June 3, 2026] starting at $7,695

• Remembering World War I in France with Dr. Keith Huxen [May 18–26, 2026] starting at $7,150

• Exploring Cuba: From Trinidad to Havana with Dr. Joyce Salisbury [November 17–23, 2026] starting at $6,195

• The Mayan World: Art, Architecture, and Culture with Dr. Khristin Montes [December 12–20, 2026] starting at $7,495

• Exploring Morocco: Medinas, Minarets, and Madrassas with Dr. Eamon Gearon [April 22–30, 2026] or With Dr. Eamon Gearon [October 24–November 1, 2026] starting at $5,895

• Germany’s Castles, Cultural Traditions, and Medieval Life with Dr. Larissa Tracy [May 28–June 4, 2026] starting at $7,350 or With Dr. James Pfrehm [September 24–October 1, 2026] starting at $6,750



Music/Arts/Literature

• Enchanted England: Folklore, Literature, and Landscapes with Drs. Sara Cleto & Brittany Warman [September 21–28, 2026] starting at $7,995

• Exploring Southern Italy’s History, Art, and Archaeology with Dr. Stephen Tuck [March 21–27, 2026] starting at $7,250 or With Dr. Thomas Noble [October 17–23, 2026] starting at $7,590

• Great Music Masters of Italy: In the Footsteps of Verdi with Dr. Robert Greenberg [October 7–13, 2026] starting at $8,595

• Great Music Masters of Prague: From Dvořák to Mahler and Beyond with Dr. Robert Greenberg [May 11–18, 2026] starting at $7,195

• Great Music Masters of Vienna: Mozart, Beethoven, and More with Dr. Robert Greenberg [May 3–9, 2026] starting at $6,995

• Great British Mysteries: A Holiday Tour of Literary London with Dr. Pamela Bedore [December 5–12, 2026] starting at $7,295

• Shakespeare’s England: The Play’s the Thing with Alissa Branch [September 6–11, 2026] starting at $6,650

• Exploring Italy’s Renaissance: Da Vinci and Michelangelo with Dr. Jean-Pierre Isbouts [October 18–24, 2026] starting at $6,750

Science/Solar/Nature

• 2026 Solar Eclipse Cruise: Totality in the Mediterranean with Dr. Sarah Rugheimer [August 7–14, 2026] starting at $8,995

• Solar Eclipse in Iceland: Geothermal Wonders & Celestial Spectacles with Dr. Michael Wysession [August 9–13, 2026] starting at $7,495

• 2027 Solar Eclipse & Ancient Splendors on the Nile River with Dr. Kate Liszka [July 19 - August 7, 2027] starting at $15,495

About The Great Courses Journeys

The Great Courses Journeys is the travel program of The Great Courses, designed for curious travelers who want to explore the world through learning. Each small-group journey is led by distinguished experts—including leading historians, archaeologists, scientists, musicologists, and cultural scholars—who bring destinations to life with engaging lectures, in-depth context, and exclusive experiences. From walking historic battlefields and exploring ancient ruins to attending private concerts and viewing rare celestial events, The Great Courses Journeys blends immersive travel with the joy of lifelong learning. Every journey also includes a complimentary one-year subscription to The Great Journeys Plus, extending the educational experience beyond the trip. To learn more about The Great Courses Journeys and book your 2026 or 2027 journey, visit www.thegreatcoursesjourneys.com or call 1-855-476-5080.

About The Great Courses

For more than 35 years, The Great Courses has been a trusted source of lifelong learning, offering over 800 courses across history, science, music, literature, philosophy, and the arts. Taught by top university professors and renowned experts, The Great Courses provides engaging, accessible learning experiences through streaming, audio, and video formats. Millions of learners worldwide turn to The Great Courses to expand their knowledge, fuel their curiosity, and enrich their lives.

Media Contact:

Maureen Poschman

Maureen@promocommunications.com

+1 970.948.3176