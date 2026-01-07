Senior Simon App Takes Hold at American House, Setting a New Benchmark for Senior Living Communication

Southfield, Michigan, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Simon, a communications app created specifically for senior living communities, is redefining how residents, families and team members communicate, by removing the technology barriers that too often get in the way of real connection. Built around a simple promise of no usernames, no passwords and no hassle, Senior Simon removes the hurdles that once existed for seniors. Finally, an app seniors will actually want to use.

The company, located at 27777 Franklin Rd, Suite 1045, Southfield, MI 48034, is led by Founder and CEO Beth Hussey. Senior Simon was developed from Hussey’s real-life family experiences and was designed to be intuitive, familiar and stress-free.

“When we moved my mother into a senior living community, the need for better connection was immediately clear,” said Hussey. “We quickly discovered that operators didn’t have an easy way to communicate changes or share important, time-sensitive information, and that families wanted to feel closer to their loved ones’ day-to-day life in the community. Senior Simon solves both, without the tech stress. We designed it to work the way people actually communicate.”

American House Senior Living Communities immediately recognized the simplicity and intuitive design of the Senior Simon app, quickly identifying it as a powerful evolution in their communication strategy. The 22nd largest provider of senior living in the U.S., agreed to pilot the app and became an early adopter.



The residents at American House have already proven Senior Simon’s campaign claim, “This is an app seniors will actually want to use.” Within 48 days of launch, Senior Simon achieved strong engagement across the organization, with more than 2,500 active users generating over 700,000 content views. Users return to the app an average of five times per day, and one community reported a 30% increase in participation in community activities after implementation.





“We are intentional about investing in technology that works hard for our residents and families while enhancing their daily experience,” said Alex Germain-Robin, Chief Operating Officer of American House Senior Living. “With more than 85% of our residents now using smartphones, our partnership with Senior Simon reflects our commitment to senior-friendly, easy-to-use technology that keeps residents and families seamlessly connected.”



With minimal required training and hands-on onboarding support, Senior Simon removes the frustration often associated with traditional platforms and replaces it with confidence and ease.



“Senior Simon is about people, not technology,” said James Nichols, CFO of Senior Simon. “Over time, Senior Simon strengthens relationships, encourages engagement and helps communities feel more connected every day.”

In the creation of Senior Simon, one principle guided everything: no one likes passwords. Traditional communication platforms require logins, lengthy onboarding and technical training. Senior Simon allows users to simply tap and connect. Communities can easily share daily menus, announcements and community activities reminders, ensuring residents and families stay informed and engaged.

“By removing common tech hurdles, the platform provides an easy way to strengthen engagement and activate meaningful relationships between our residents and team members,” Germain-Robin added. “It reinforces trust and a strong sense of community across American House and deeply aligns with our resident-first approach.”



Designed for all levels of care, Senior Simon empowers residents to stay informed and involved, helps families feel closer and brings everyone together through communication that simply works.



About Senior Simon

Senior Simon is a purpose-built communications app designed exclusively for senior living communities. Created by a family member of a senior, the platform removes common technology barriers by eliminating logins and passwords, making connection simple for residents, families and staff. Senior Simon enables administrators to share menus, activities and important community information in real time, ensuring everyone has access to the most up-to-date details. With onsite training and resident onboarding support, the platform ensures seamless adoption and continued use. By improving transparency, engagement and peace of mind, Senior Simon delivers clarity, confidence and everyday connection in communities where communication matters most. Learn more at www.seniorsimon.com.