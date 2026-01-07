Angle Advisors announces GKN Powder Metallurgy has sold Forecast 3D to ADDMAN Engineering, LLC, a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners

Birmingham, MI, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Forecast 3D, a division of GKN Powder Metallurgy and a leading additive manufacturer of complex polymer components, has been acquired by ADDMAN Engineering LLC (“ADDMAN”), a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners. The transaction closed on December 31, 2025. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to GKN Powder Metallurgy in completing the transaction.

“Angle Advisors played a critical role in the successful sale of Forecast 3D, bringing both industry insight and rigorous transaction execution. Their team managed a complex process with professionalism and focus, resulting in a successful outcome for GKN,” said Alessandro Capaccio, Finance Director, GKN.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Forecast 3D (“F3D” or the “Company”) is a 30-year veteran in Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) and an early industrial adopter of AM technologies. Equipped with one of the world’s largest fleets of industrial 3D printers and innovative digital solutions, F3D offers a full range of services spanning engineering and design, 3D printing, and machining. The Company provides rapid turnaround polymer components to a diverse customer base, from startups to blue-chip companies across aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer goods, electronics, healthcare, and industrial end markets. Its core manufacturing capabilities include Multi Jet Fusion, Selective Laser Sintering, Fused Deposition Modeling, and Urethane Casting, complemented by a broad suite of value-added secondary services. For additional information, please visit www.forecast3d.com.

"Our strategy has always been about scale and capability," said Joe Calmese, CEO, ADDMAN. "We are building the largest additive manufacturing service provider in the market. Designed to support any part, any process, at any stage of the customer's journey. Bringing Forecast 3D into ADDMAN makes that vision real today, and we will continue to raise the bar for what customers should expect from an advanced manufacturing partner."

Following the acquisition of Forecast 3D, ADDMAN’s industrial additive fleet now exceeds 160 systems, 8 locations nationwide, and over 550 employees, placing the company among the largest additive manufacturing providers in North America within just five years. "Reaching this scale matters, but it isn't the finish line," Calmese added. "Our focus is how we use it; where we invest next, how we partner, and how we continue expanding what AM can do. That's the journey we're on at ADDMAN."

Established in 2021 by American Industrial Partners, ADDMAN is a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company that accelerates innovation by integrating additive manufacturing, precision machining, injection molding, and engineering services from prototyping through full-scale production. The company delivers high-precision solutions using both metal and polymer 3D printing alongside conventional manufacturing processes, serving the aerospace and defense, commercial space, energy, medical, and industrial markets. For additional information, please visit www.addmangroup.com.

American Industrial Partners (“AIP”) is a leading middle market private equity firm distinctively focused on buying and improving industrial businesses with operations in the U.S., Canada, and other developed markets. Based in New York, AIP has completed over 125 platform and add-on acquisitions across corporate divestitures, management buyouts, recapitalizations, and going-private transactions. With assets under management of over US$17.0 billion, AIP is currently investing from its US$5.1 billion Fund VIII. For further information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

