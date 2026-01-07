Queens Car Accident Lawyer Publishes: What to Do After a Car Accident in Queens: The 2025 Legal Checklist

QUEENS, NY, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Queens New York Car accident lawyer Steven Louroshas released a comprehensive legal checklist outlining the critical steps Queens residents should take following a car accident in 2025. The resource addresses updated procedures, documentation requirements, and time-sensitive actions that can significantly impact injury claims.

Resource: https://louroslawny.com/what-to-do-after-a-car-accident-in-queens-the-2025-legal-checklist/

The checklist covers:

Immediate steps to take at the accident scene to protect your health and legal rights

Essential documentation and evidence to gather before leaving the location

New York's no-fault insurance requirements and how they affect your claim

Critical deadlines and statutes of limitations for filing injury claims in 2025

When to seek medical attention and why delayed symptoms matter

How to communicate with insurance companies without jeopardizing your case

Warning signs that indicate you may need legal representation

"The moments and days following a car accident are overwhelming, but the decisions you make during that time can determine the outcome of your entire case," said Steven Louros, founding attorney at The Law Office of Steven Louros. "We created this checklist so Queens residents have a clear roadmap to follow when they're at their most vulnerable."

Those who have been injured in a Queens car accident or want to prepare themselves with this essential information can access the full legal checklist.

About The Law Office of Steven Louros



The Law Office of Steven Louros

At The Law Office of Steven Louros, they are a New York City personal injury law firm trusted by generations of New Yorkers across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island. For over four decades, founding attorney Steven Louros has delivered aggressive litigation with compassionate, personalized care—securing over $500 million in verdicts and settlements for injured victims.

Media Contact:

Law Office of Steven Louros, P.C.

1261 Broadway, Suite 507

New York, NY 10001

Tel: 212-481-5275

https://louroslawny.com