The USO Announces Seven New Members Elected to USO Board of Governors

Arlington, VA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO announced today that seven individuals have been elected to join the USO Board of Governors, with their terms beginning in January 2026:

Karen Dahut , CEO, Google Public Sector

, CEO, Google Public Sector Christopher Grady , Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.), former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

, Admiral, U.S. Navy (Ret.), former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dietrich Kuhlmann , President & CEO, Navy Federal Credit Union

, President & CEO, Navy Federal Credit Union Erik Olstein , former President & COO, Olstein Capital Management, L.P.

, former President & COO, Olstein Capital Management, L.P. Bernd Peters , Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, Boeing Defense, Space & Security

, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategy, Boeing Defense, Space & Security Manny Piñeiro , President and Founder, Making Time Count, LLC

, President and Founder, Making Time Count, LLC Marc Sasseville, Lieutenant General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), Executive Director, Rapid Prototyping Research Center at George Mason University

“The USO is fortunate to welcome to our Board of Governors these outstanding leaders, whose diverse expertise and commitment will strengthen our mission,” said USO CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington. “As the military landscape and the needs of our servicemembers continue to evolve, their guidance and vision will be vital in helping the USO adapt, innovate, and deliver impactful support to the military community now and into the future.”

The USO extends its heartfelt appreciation to the five departing Board members, recognizing their invaluable contributions to the USO and dedication to service members and their families.

Jed Becker , President, Eurpac Service, Inc.

, President, Eurpac Service, Inc. Matthew Bromberg , President & CEO, CAE

, President & CEO, CAE Marilyn Cohen , CEO, Envision Capital Management

, CEO, Envision Capital Management William J. Lennox , Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Ret.)

, Lieutenant General, U.S. Army (Ret.) Craig R. McKinley, General, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)

To learn more about the USO Board of Governors please visit the leadership page on our website here.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the well-being of all people serving in the U.S. military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of servicemembers throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 250+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

