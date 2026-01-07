CAROLE ROBERTSON CENTER FOR LEARNING MARKS 50 YEARS OF SERVICE

Chicago, IL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carole Robertson Center for Learning proudly marks its 50th anniversary in 2026, celebrating a legacy that began in 1976 when community members on Chicago's West Side worked to save a beloved after-school program. Their determination to protect a vital resource for children and working families led to the founding of the Carole Robertson Center for Learning—with a commitment to educating, enriching, and empowering children and families that continue to define the organization today.

Over its five decades, the Center has grown from a single site serving a few dozen youth to one of Chicago’s leading providers of high-quality early childhood education and youth development programs. The Center serves 2,500 children and youth at every stage of development from prenatal to age 17 and reaches approximately 15,000 children and adults annually from a variety of populations across 27 Chicago communities.

"This milestone isn't just a celebration of our longevity—it’s a reflection of our impact. It speaks to the dedication of our staff and to the trust that our families and community partners have placed in us over the decades," said Bela Moté, President and CEO of the Carole Robertson Center for Learning. "As we reflect on our history, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide high-quality programs and deliver on our promise to work for, by, and with families.”

The Center's comprehensive programs include early childhood education for children from birth to age 5; out-of-school time programs for youth from ages 5 to 17; and family support services. These initiatives promote learning, growth, and well-being for children and their families. Grounded in its mission to educate, enrich, and empower children and families, the Carole Robertson Center for Learning delivers high-quality, data-driven programs that parents can rely on. The Center creates safe, nurturing spaces in which children can learn while enabling parents and caregivers to work or pursue their own education and training opportunities so they can support their families.

Contessa Houston, parent of a child in the Center’s Early Childhood Education program, board member and chair of the Center’s Parent Policy Council said, "The Carole Robertson Center has been a lifeline for me and for so many other working families in Chicago. I have enjoyed being an integral part of my son’s learning journey in his early years. With the Center as a partner in my child’s life, I know he is being set up for success. That's all any parent wants!”

Throughout 2026, the Center will host a number of events to commemorate its 50th anniversary. These celebrations aim to honor its rich history serving children and families and the promise of its next 50 years.

The Carole Robertson Center for Learning is a leader in building brains and championing families. With an approach that combines direct service, robust data and evaluation practices, and community-based advocacy, the Center serves as a living incubator for fresh innovations in early childhood education and youth development. We are anchored by our mission to educate, enrich, and empower children and families—all while catalyzing systems change to benefit young learners everywhere.

Founded 50 years ago, we honor the legacy of our namesake Carole Robertson, who was killed in the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, along with her friends Addie Mae Collins, Denise McNair, and Cynthia Wesley.

