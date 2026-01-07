Nyack Welcomes Rockland’s First LaserTattoo Removal Clinic: Brief Tattoo Removal, with a Promotional Event on January 15

NYACK, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Nyack and the surrounding Rockland County area now have access to the gold standard in laser tattoo removal. The first laser tattoo removal option in Rockland, Brief Tattoo Removal (BTR), is founded and owned by brother and sister team Joanna Brief and Board-certified physician James Brief, MD. BTR is proud to announce a promotional event on January 15th, 2026, featuring a free laser tattoo removal treatment session for the first 14 people who sign up. There will also be one-day-only deep discounts on treatment packages.

The Brief family has a long history in Rockland. James and Joanna were born and raised in the Nyacks. They will treat laser tattoo removal patients alongside their mother, Rochelle Brief, MD, PhD. Rochelle was a practicing physician in Rockland County for 30 years and is now the Medical Director of Jawonio. There are two additional doctors in the Brief family: James and Joanna’s father, Paul Brief, MD, who was an orthopedic surgeon at Nyack Hospital for 40 years. Their brother, Andrew Brief, MD, is a practicing orthopedic surgeon in Ridgewood, NJ. Joanna is an entrepreneur and a former Licensed Funeral Director and embalmer. She co-founded Knitting Nation in Nyack in 2004, and also owns and operates Piggy’s Playhouse Dog Care in West Nyack.

Brief Tattoo Removal has invested in the Astanza Trinity, an advanced laser system renowned for its ability to treat the widest range of ink colors. Unlike standard lasers that struggle with stubborn blues and greens, the Trinity combines three versatile wavelengths and a powerful DF microbeam handpiece, enabling full-spectrum tattoo removal:

1064 nm: Ideal for dark inks like black and brown.

Ideal for dark inks like black and brown. 532 nm: Specifically targets warm tones like red, orange, and yellow.

Specifically targets warm tones like red, orange, and yellow. 694 nm: The specialized "gold standard" for difficult-to-remove green and blue inks.

“Our goal is to provide the Nyack community with a safe, effective, and inclusive path to clearing their canvas,” said Joanna Brief, co-founder of Brief Tattoo Removal. “By bringing in the Trinity, we aren't just removing ink; we’re giving our clients the confidence of FDA-cleared, medical-grade solutions right here in their own neighborhood.”

The community is inviting the first 14 people to experience their first laser tattoo removal treatment session for free. Discounts will be offered on laser packages for all.

When: January 15, 2026, from 9AM-5PM

January 15, 2026, from 9AM-5PM Where: 142 Main Street Suite 102, Nyack, New York 10960

142 Main Street Suite 102, Nyack, New York 10960 What to Expect: Free consultations

About Brief Tattoo Removal

Brief Tattoo Removal is proud to be the first tattoo removal option in Rockland. It’s a local family-run, physician-led laser tattoo removal clinic located in Nyack. Utilizing the Astanza Trinity laser system, they offer the safest treatments tailored to all skin types and ink colors. Visit their website to book a free consultation, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook to keep up with deals and events.

Media Contact: