Bahamas.com Wins Caribbean’s Best Tourism Authority Website 2025 at World Travel Tech Awards

Nassau, The Bahamas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is proud to announce that its official website, Bahamas.com, has been named Caribbean’s Best Tourism Authority Website 2025 at the 5th Annual World Travel Tech Awards.

The prestigious accolade was announced on 6 December at the World Travel Tech Awards Gala Ceremony 2025 held in Bahrain, celebrating excellence in travel technology and recognising platforms that are redefining how destinations connect with the world.

The achievement follows Bahamas.com’s nomination among a distinguished regional shortlist that included the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Experience Turks and Caicos, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, VisitBarbados.org and VisitJamaica.com, placing The Bahamas at the forefront of a highly competitive field of Caribbean tourism leaders.

“This award is a powerful affirmation of our national vision,” said I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Bahamas.com is not just a website. It is our digital front door. It is where inspiration begins, where journeys take shape and where the world meets The Bahamas. From one island to sixteen, from one click to countless memories, this platform carries our story with clarity, confidence and global reach. It is not one island. It is a lifetime of them.”

Latia Duncombe, Director General, said the honour reflects the Ministry’s strategic focus on innovation, accessibility and meaningful engagement.

“This recognition underscores that excellence is the result of intention and reflects the Ministry’s strategic focus on innovation and accessibility. Bahamas.com integrates technology and storytelling to deliver an experience that is both functional and inspiring. Our teams have remained focused on providing timely information, intuitive navigation and a high-quality user experience that supports travel planning and discovery.”

The Bahamas continues to set the standard for destination marketing in the digital space, where innovation meets authenticity and technology amplifies storytelling. As travelers seek seamless, inspiring and trustworthy platforms, Bahamas.com remains a powerful gateway to discovery, connection and the unforgettable experiences found across The Islands of The Bahamas.

The World Travel Tech Awards was established to acknowledge and celebrate excellence across all sectors of travel technology. Today, it is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry achievement. It is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, which has celebrated excellence in global travel and tourism since 1993.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas comprises over 700 islands and cays, including 16 unique island destinations. Just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and accessible escape for travelers. From world-class fishing, diving and boating to miles of pristine beaches, The Bahamas offers something for everyone—families, couples, and adventurers alike. Discover why It’s Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Attachment