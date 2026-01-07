Amlan International Brings Gut Health and Feed Efficiency Innovation to IPPE 2026

CHICAGO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan® International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives, will exhibit at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) 2026, taking place January 27–29 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees are invited to visit Amlan at booth B6041 to learn how science-backed solutions can help optimize gut health, feed efficiency and profitability in antibiotic-free poultry production.



As poultry producers continue to move away from antibiotic growth promoters, maintaining profitability under real-world production pressure has become increasingly complex. With feed representing up to 70% of total production costs, feed efficiency is a primary driver of economic performance. Subclinical disease, pathogenic bacteria and biotoxins can persist even in flocks that appear healthy, quietly eroding margins by suppressing feed intake, compromising gut integrity, impairing nutrient utilization and diverting energy away from growth.



“Today’s producers are facing unprecedented pressure to perform without antibiotics while still protecting margins,” said Dr. Wade Robey, President of Amlan International. “Our focus is on delivering proven, natural solutions that help customers maintain consistent performance when it matters most — in real production environments, not just controlled trials.”



During IPPE 2026, Amlan will spotlight how Varium®, a natural alternative to antibiotic growth promoters, helps improve feed efficiency and performance in antibiotic-free systems. Designed to support gut integrity, immune function and resilience to pathogenic challenges, Varium is backed by more than a decade of research demonstrating measurable improvements in gut health, reduced intestinal damage under disease challenge and more consistent performance under commercial stressors. By safeguarding gut function, nutrients are more effectively utilized for growth and feed conversion — supporting stronger returns on feed investment.



“Profitability depends on sustaining peak performance under the greatest pressure,” said Dr. Aldo Rossi, Director of Veterinary Services, Amlan International. “Safeguarding gut health and optimizing feed efficiency are critical strategies for protecting margins in poultry production.”



In addition to his presence at the Amlan booth, Dr. Rossi will deliver a TECHTalk on Wednesday, January 28, at 11:00 a.m. EST, titled “Guarding Intestinal Health from Clostridial Challenges Through Innovative Feed Programs.” His presentation will explore practical strategies for protecting intestinal integrity and sustaining performance in the face of increasing clostridial pressure in modern poultry systems.



Amlan’s team will be available throughout the expo to discuss current research, field results and real-world applications for building resilience into poultry production programs.



Amlan is the animal health business of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of sorbent minerals. Leveraging over 80 years of expertise in mineral science, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, doing business as “Amlan International,” is a publicly traded stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ODC). Amlan International sells feed additives worldwide. Product availability may vary by country; associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements.

