LifeVantage Appoints Seasoned Technology Executive Mike Edwards as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Digital Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, today announced the addition of Mike Edwards as Chief Technology Officer. Edwards brings more than 25 years of experience as an accomplished senior executive specializing in technology leadership and enterprise transformation.

"Mike is a strategic leader with a strong track record of translating technological innovation into measurable business impact and we are delighted to have him join the LifeVantage team," said Steve Fife, President and CEO of LifeVantage. "His expertise in eCommerce, AI, CRM systems, and mobile technology will be instrumental in accelerating our digital transformation and delivering next-generation technology solutions for our independent Consultants and customers as we continue advancing our growth strategy. Mike's proven ability to scale technology infrastructure will be critical as we expand our global footprint."

Most recently, Edwards served as Chief Technology Officer at a direct selling company where he led comprehensive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives across eCommerce platforms, artificial intelligence implementation, customer relationship management systems, back-office operations, mobile applications, and customer experience enhancement.

His technology leadership has modernized legacy systems, scaled global eCommerce infrastructure, and developed best-in-class mobile applications that significantly enhanced digital user experiences throughout his career.

"I'm excited to join LifeVantage and contribute to their mission of helping people activate their health potential," said Mike Edwards. "Having spent over 25 years leading technology transformations, I'm particularly drawn to LifeVantage’s commitment to innovation and their direct-selling model. My focus will be on leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and create seamless experiences that empower our Consultants to grow their businesses while better serving customers worldwide."

