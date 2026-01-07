Annexon Biosciences to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases that impact nearly 10 million people worldwide, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 11:15 a.m. PST.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies for nearly 10 million people worldwide living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases. Our founding scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss of function in a host of diseases. Our targeted therapies are designed to stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation at its source to provide meaningful functional benefit and alter the course of disease. Annexon’s mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

