Ethan Allen Announces Release Date for its Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

DANBURY, CT, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025, after the stock market closes on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.ethanallen.com.

The following information is provided for those who would like to participate in the live conference call:

U.S. Toll-Free: 877-705-2976

International: 201-689-8798

Conference ID: 13757116

An archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website referenced above for six months. A telephone replay will also be available for one month following the call.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD), named America’s #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for three consecutive years, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

IR@ethanallen.com