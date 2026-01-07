Crane NXT to Participate in the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, announced that Aaron Saak, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The event is being held virtually and a live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on Crane NXT’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year following the conference.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its industry-leading businesses, Crane NXT provides customers with advanced technologies to secure high-value physical products, sophisticated detection equipment and systems, and proprietary products and services that protect brand identity. Crane NXT’s approximately 5,000 employees help our customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit www.cranenxt.com.

