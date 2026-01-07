RAPT Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 44thAnnual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the live webcast or subsequent archived recording of the presentation, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

