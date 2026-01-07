SAMstream Launches AI Platform to Help Organizations of All Sizes Find and Bid on Government Contracts

Medford, Oregon, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMstream, an AI-enabled government contracting platform designed to streamline opportunity discovery and bid preparation, today announced the general availability of its end-to-end toolkit to help organizations of all sizes identify relevant government opportunities, organize bid requirements, and accelerate proposal creation. The company also highlighted SAMextension, a free Chrome extension that provides step-by-step guidance inside SAM.gov to help new vendors complete registration.





Government contracting opportunities span a wide range of categories – from commodities and office supplies to facilities services, logistics, and specialized technical work. However, many vendors report that discovering the right solicitations and navigating bid documentation can be difficult without dedicated time, process familiarity, and reliable tools.

“Government contracting is simple in concept, but it isn’t easy in execution,” said Nick Badenhop, CEO of SAMstream, also known online as ‘Gov Guy Nick.’ “Our focus is removing the friction that slows teams down – so they can make decisions based on insight, not overwhelm. And while AI can speed up the work, it’s not autopilot. It’s a co-pilot.”

Built to reduce friction across the bid workflow

SAMstream consolidates key pre-award tasks into a single cloud-based platform intended to help teams move faster while staying organized as they evaluate and respond to solicitations.

Key capabilities include:

AI-powered opportunity search designed to surface relevant solicitations beyond exact keyword matches.

designed to surface relevant solicitations beyond exact keyword matches. Auto-search and real-time alerts based on saved filters (including location, set-asides, and categories) to help teams track new opportunities and deadlines.

based on saved filters (including location, set-asides, and categories) to help teams track new opportunities and deadlines. AI-assisted proposal and document generation to accelerate first drafts of common bid materials (e.g., cover letters, capability statements, and technical proposal sections aligned to solicitation requirements).

to accelerate first drafts of common bid materials (e.g., cover letters, capability statements, and technical proposal sections aligned to solicitation requirements). Historical award and pricing context to help vendors reference past awards and pricing patterns when evaluating whether and how to bid.

to help vendors reference past awards and pricing patterns when evaluating whether and how to bid. Document and workflow organization to reduce manual effort during bid packet assembly.

SAMstream notes that no software can guarantee an award and does not replace the need to carefully read each solicitation, verify details, and follow instructions precisely. The platform is designed to help organizations bid more consistently by reducing the time cost of each submission.

“The number one factor I see in government contracting success is volume,” Badenhop added. “Most new contractors don’t bid enough – not because they don’t want to, but because the process is so time-consuming.”

Free SAM.gov registration guidance with SAMextension

In addition to its core platform, SAMstream offers SAMextension, a free Chrome extension that overlays instructions and a tutorial series directly within SAM.gov during the registration process.

SAM.gov registration is free. SAMstream is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. government.

Badenhop also encourages organizations new to contracting to take advantage of no-cost educational resources such as APEX Accelerators (formerly PTACs) for help understanding fundamentals like eligibility, certifications, and bidding basics.

Availability

SAMstream is available now. To learn more, request a demo, or access training resources, visit: https://samstream.ai/



About SAMstream

SAMstream is an AI-enabled government contracting platform that helps organizations of all sizes find opportunities, organize bid requirements, and accelerate proposal development.







