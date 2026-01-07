Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Stockholders of Sprouts Farmers Market and DeFi Technologies to Contact the Firm Before Upcoming Deadlines

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) and DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)

Class Period: June 4, 2025, and October 29, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2026



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sprouts’ growth potential for fiscal year 2025 was overstated; (2) Defendants assured investors that the Company’s customer base would remain resilient to macroeconomic pressures and that Sprouts would benefit from perceived tailwinds from a more cautious consumer; and (3) Defendants concealed that a more cautious consumer could, in fact, lead to a significant slowdown in sales growth and that the purported tailwinds would be insufficient to offset the slowdown or would fail to materialize entirely.



On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced disappointing top-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with comparable stores growth faltering below Company expectations. Sprouts further announced disappointing fourth quarter guidance and further slashed its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on “challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer.” On this news, the price of Sprouts’ common stock fell from a closing market price of $104.55 per share on October 29, 2025, to $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, a decline of about 26.11%.



For more information on the Sprouts lawsuit go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SFM



DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT)

Class Period: May 12, 2025 to November 14, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2026



The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding DeFi Technologies’ business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



For more information on the DeFi class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DEFT



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com