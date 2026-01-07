Asure Software Appoints Mike Eralie as Senior Vice President of Operations

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Eralie as Senior Vice President of Operations. A highly experienced HCM executive, Mr. Eralie brings a proven track record of scaling organizations for rapid growth while strengthening the client experience, demonstrating that operational scale and customer satisfaction can advance together.

In this role, Mr. Eralie will lead Asure’s operational strategy and execution across the company’s payroll, HR, compliance, workforce management, and managed services businesses. He will focus on optimizing service delivery, aligning cross-functional teams, and building the operational foundation required to support Asure’s continued expansion.

“Mike is the type of leader who understands that growth only works when it’s built on strong operations and exceptional client experiences,” said Pat Goepel, Chairman and CEO of Asure Software. “Throughout his career, he has helped scale complex HCM organizations while improving service quality and customer satisfaction. That combination of discipline, vision, and customer focus is exactly what Asure needs as we accelerate our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Eralie joins Asure with more than 20 years of leadership experience in the HR and payroll managed services industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Safeguard Pay, which was acquired by Deel, and previously as Chief Operating Officer at NGA, acquired by Alight. In those roles, he led global service delivery, implementation, customer success, technology support, and consulting for customers in more than 100 countries. Earlier in his career, Mr. Eralie held senior IT leadership roles as a CIO and IT Director, and he began his professional career as an auditor and consultant at Arthur Andersen. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Utah and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He lives in Salt Lake City, Utah with his family.

“I’m excited to join Asure at such an important moment in the company’s journey,” said Mr. Eralie. “Asure has built a strong foundation in payroll and tax, and that core is what everything else depends on. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen operations, improve execution across the organization, and build the kind of operational discipline that allows the company to scale with confidence while continuing to raise the bar on customer experience.”

