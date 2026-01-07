Golden Frog Launches Acebet, a New Crypto-Based Online Gaming Platform - By Acebet

New York City, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In 2026, Golden Frog introduces Acebet , an online crypto gaming platform built on advanced blockchain infrastructure. Acebet delivers a seamless blend of casino action, sports betting and innovative digital features in one unified ecosystem.

A Fully Crypto Driven Vision for Modern Players

Acebet uses a crypto-first payment system that enables instant, secure and private transactions. Golden Frog views cryptocurrency as a natural evolution in the digital entertainment space and has designed Acebet to support global accessibility, streamlined payments and frictionless interaction.

One of the platform's highlights is its fast crypto withdrawals. Internal data from the platform's introductory period shows nearly 10,000 payouts have already been completed with a median processing time of 1.97 seconds and an average of 5 minutes 44 seconds—far exceeding the 10–15 minute standard. Acebet also stresses no unexpected security holds and no unnecessary KYC interruptions. Users also gain access to 8 direct wallet connections (Phantom, Solflare, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and others), Google and Discord social login options, and support for 12 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, SOL, LTC, DOGE, USDT, ERC, TRX, USDC, XRP, BNB, and ADA.

A World Class Gaming Portfolio Awaits!

Acebet launches with thousands of slots and live dealer games from Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Play'n GO, Hacksaw Gaming, and Push Gaming. The platform includes modern video slots, classic reel games, table games, card variations, transparently-displayed odds and game specs, and exclusive in-house content crafted to meet the expectations of both casual users and experienced players.

This broad portfolio ensures that new users immediately find familiar favorites while long term players can continue discovering fresh experiences. The platform also features Acebet Originals, offering unique games that many competitors don’t provide.

Provably Fair Gaming and Advanced Transparency

Acebet Originals run on a provably fair system using SHA-256 hashed server seeds (also known as cryptographic hash seeds), player-controlled client seeds, and nonce increment per bet. Players can access a dedicated Fairness History page to reveal old server seeds and use the verification tool for independent outcome checks.

Live Casino Designed for Immersive Play

Through its live casino features, Acebet brings professional dealers, real time interaction and high definition streaming together in a refined digital environment. The live casino brings professional dealers, real-time interaction and high-definition streams in a digital environment inspired by physical casino play.

A Comprehensive Sportsbook for Global Fans

Acebet also includes a full crypto sportsbook offering international sports, esports competitions and diverse betting markets.

Built on Trust, Transparency and Security

The platform incorporates advanced security protocols, continuous monitoring systems and structured responsible gaming principles intended to protect users, reinforce transparency and uphold long term trust.

Golden Frog also highlights its 24/7 live support, offering users instant assistance and rapid resolution for any questions or concerns.

Rewards That Inspire Long Term Engagement

Acebet’s promotional system is built to offer ongoing value rather than one time incentives. Users can join daily, weekly and monthly races, themed challenges and recurring rewards. This structure reflects Golden Frog’s focus on sustainable engagement and balanced entertainment.

Players are encouraged to explore these promotions from day one and unlock the full potential of Acebet’s reward ecosystem. To learn more and experience everything the platform offers, visit: https://acebet.com/rewards

A User Experience Defined by Speed and Simplicity

With intuitive navigation, fast onboarding and seamless gameplay, Acebet prioritizes ease of use above everything. Fast deposits, quick loading and responsive support ensure a smooth user experience. Acebet also introduces Chat Rain, Chat Rain drops random crypto rewards directly into active users' balances in real-time: fostering a lively, community-driven gaming atmosphere.

Company Statement on the Launch

Golden Frog says that Acebet reflects the evolving expectations of online players. The company explains that Acebet was developed to reflect the evolving expectations of digital users who value speed, security, global accessibility and transparency. Founded in November 2025 by crypto-native gamblers frustrated with 72-hour withdrawal waits and opaque game mechanics at traditional online casinos, Acebet was built with a simple principle: create the casino the founders would actually want to play at.

Strategic Market Positioning

As the gaming industry adopts blockchain technology, Acebet positions itself as a modern alternative to traditional online casinos. The platform is crafted to appeal to users who seek a modern alternative to traditional online casinos and platforms limited by conventional payment systems.

Technology and Infrastructure Overview

Acebet is built on infrastructure designed for stability, fast transactions and secure operation. Golden Frog highlights that Acebet uses state of the art infrastructure capable of supporting large volumes of simultaneous players, multiple game providers and real time sportsbook feeds. Its blockchain powered payment processing allows for instant deposits and withdrawals, helping users avoid common delays associated with traditional financial networks.

Core Technical and Gameplay Advantages

Acebet introduces a series of next-generation features designed to enhance transparency, performance and overall player experience. Key advantages include:

Technical Advantages

Provably fair system , allowing players to verify every game outcome using cryptographic hash seeds.

, allowing players to verify every game outcome using cryptographic hash seeds. Fast crypto withdrawals , typically completed within 10–15 minutes with no unnecessary delays or unexpected verification holds.

, typically completed within 10–15 minutes with no unnecessary delays or unexpected verification holds. Web3 wallet compatibility , supporting Phantom, Solflare, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet and more.

, supporting Phantom, Solflare, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet and more. Extensive cryptocurrency support , including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, major stablecoins and other leading assets.

, including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, major stablecoins and other leading assets. Low-margin sportsbook, providing more competitive odds and improved payout potential.





Gameplay & Experience Advantages

Acebet Originals , featuring exclusive in-house games like plinko and craps rarely found on other platforms.

, featuring exclusive in-house games like plinko and craps rarely found on other platforms. Massive game variety , including 1,600+ slots , live dealer blackjack , roulette, poker and low-margin sportsbook on niche sports markets such as esports and horse racing.

, including 1,600+ , , roulette, poker and low-margin sportsbook on niche sports markets such as esports and horse racing. Robust promotions and loyalty rewards , including a 1 percent match welcome bonus, weekly races, a $1 signup bonus and scaling rakeback.

, including a 1 percent match welcome bonus, weekly races, a $1 signup bonus and scaling rakeback. Community-driven features , such as Chat Rain with random crypto drops for active chat participants.

, such as Chat Rain with random crypto drops for active chat participants. Optimized user interface , offering smooth navigation, fast loading, refined visuals and lag-free performance on live tables.

, offering smooth navigation, fast loading, refined visuals and lag-free performance on live tables. 24/7 live customer support for instant assistance.

User Centric Development Philosophy

Golden Frog stresses that Acebet was created through a user oriented design approach. The company focused on simplicity, transparency and long term usability, ensuring that the interface remains clean, adaptable and intuitive.

Features were refined based on user behaviour and feedback. This approach ensures that Acebet continues evolving in direct alignment with player needs.

Industry Context and Market Opportunity

The global shift toward blockchain and decentralized digital ecosystems has opened new opportunities for online gaming platforms. Golden Frog sees strong demand for entertainment environments that provide fast payments, borderless access and enhanced privacy.

Crypto-native platforms like Acebet are positioned to meet these expectations as the industry moves toward decentralized, user-focused systems.

Licensing & Regulatory Information

Operated by Golden Frog Inc. and licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority, Acebet maintains full compliance documentation available at https://acebet.com/policies/licensing .

